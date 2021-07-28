Are you ready to transform your future this September?

Middlesex University Dubai is upping its curriculum and introducing new programmes while ensuring the utmost safety for its diverse student community

Our September 2021 intake is just two months away, and we are ready and excited to welcome new and returning students. As a university, we do things differently, offering a truly unique student experience whilst providing a quality, affordable UK education.

Our values

We are committed to inclusivity and educational and research excellence, as well as making a quality UK degree more accessible to all. We transform potential into long-term success, recognising that today’s graduates need a passion for life-long learning to keep up with rapid industry changes.

Embracing the digital classroom

Whether classes are online or in person, the continuity of education is at the forefront of our minds. To make sure classes are as engaging as possible no matter where they are held, we’ve invested in top-of-the-range, user-friendly online platforms to ensure hybrid learning is seamless and integrated.

Programmes that make you future-ready

We believe the future of the UAE’s knowledge economy lies in higher education. In response, we are continuously introducing programmes to educate the talent who can make an impact on the country’s vital industries. We have launched a BEng Electronic Engineering and MSc Cyber Security and Pen Testing this September, in addition to refreshing our programmes’ content to ensure students are ready for the real world.

What makes us different

Our thriving, welcoming student community and outstanding faculty are what make us stand out! We are proud to be marking our 16th year providing a quality UK education in Dubai to students from across the globe who come from 116-plus nationalities, reflecting the diversity of the UAE.

Inclusive scholarships and grants

We’ve introduced a range of new scholarships and grants to make a quality UK education more accessible during turbulent times. Students at all study levels can benefit. All high school students will receive a guaranteed 15 per cent Academic Scholarship, and depending on academic achievements students can be awarded Academic Excellence Scholarships ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent of their tuition fees. We have also frozen our tuition fees for 2021-2022 and offer flexible payment plans to work around your finances.

Your safety, our priority

Our campus is equipped with stringent health and safety regulations, including a Track and Trace system, regular sanitisation points, temperature checks and social distancing. There is also a dedicated, trained Health and Safety Officer to ensure your safety at all times.

Our future is you

Our goal is to continue to be the University of choice within the region and to become the UAE’s first international branch campus to have 5,500 students studying with us from across the globe while continuing to offer a quality yet affordable UK education. Part of this exciting trajectory is the opening of our second campus in Dubai International Academic City this September 2021.

Connect with Middlesex University Dubai’s dedicated Admissions team at www.mdx.ac.ae to discover your route to success this September.

Dr Fehmida Hussain, Associate Professor, Head of Computer Engineering and Informatics, and Campus Programme Coordinator, School of Science and Technology, Middlesex University Dubai

“The Department of Computer Engineering and Informatics offers programmes in important industries such as Robotics, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Cloud Computing and more, preparing our students to have an impactful career when they graduate. We are particularly proud of our partnerships with companies like Cisco, SAS, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Red Hat, as a result of which students are exposed to and are prepared for working with the latest tools and technologies. In addition, our students’ research output and success at hackathons and student competitions have been commendable. In our efforts to make STEM education equitable for all, staff, students, and alumni of the department are actively involved in Women in STEM initiatives and events.”

Melissa Fomina, BSc Psychology with Counselling Skills

“After high school, I decided to stay in Dubai to pursue my higher education. Middlesex University was the perfect choice as it would provide me with a UK-accredited degree, had a vast range of facilities, and is located at the heart of Dubai. As I complete my studies, I can confidently say that the experienced lecturers have guided me towards achieving future career goals. The supportive atmosphere and student community have assisted in developing my social skills as well as creating an unforgettable experience.”