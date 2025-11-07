Are you considering a boarding school in the UK?

The UK offers a gold standard in education and with over 70,000 boarders currently at UK boarding schools, the demand for places remains strong. With outstanding academic teaching, excellent facilities for music, sport and the arts, the popularity of boarding at schools in the UK is driven by the unique opportunities it offers young people from age 8 to18.

A boarding education is all about learning to live with others, experiencing a shared space, working together, having extra time to try new things and learning to stand on your own two feet. Parents of new boarders often comment to us that after just one half-term boarding their child has become more independent and confident thanks to their boarding experience.

Much of this independence and confidence comes from being with other young people – but it is also the highly trained, caring and professional boarding staff who help them to prosper and thrive on solid foundations.

Academic results are often a major factor for parents choosing a boarding education. Value-added analysis shows that boarders tend to do even better than day pupils as a result of the support and encouragement they receive from boarding staff and resident teaching staff in school during evenings and weekends. Preparing young people for their future is not just about academic qualifications, they need strength of character and skills such as communication, teamwork and resilience to build happy, fulfilling, worthwhile lives.

If you are considering the option of a UK boarding education for your son or daughter, there is no better place to start your research than a visit to the UK Boarding School Exhibition. You will be able to meet with heads and representatives of 20 UK boarding schools, girls’ schools, boys’ schools, state boarding schools and independent colleges. Schools offering IGCSEs, A Levels, BTEC and IB Diplomas, an option to suit the learning style and academic strength of your son or daughter.

The exhibition will be held on Saturday, November 15, 4pm to 8pm at the Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai.

