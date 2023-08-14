Architecting The Legacy Of Infrastructures

Konnect Holden Limited is leading the charge in engineering advancements, proudly focussing on being the brand ‘Made in Pakistan’

Usman Ahmed Sheikh, Group CEO of Konnect Holden Ltd.

As the world continues to witness rapid advancements in engineering, infrastructure, and technology, companies like Konnect Holden Limited (KHL) are at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainable solutions across borders. KHL stands as a dynamic and accomplished multinational EPC Group Company, serving as the flagship entity within the esteemed KHLKONNEXX GROUP.

With an extensive footprint in Pakistan, UAE, and China, KHL has earned its position as a premier turnkey solution provider, catering to diverse industries, including telecom, power, media communications, specialised construction, and more.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Usman Ahmed Sheikh, Group CEO of Konnect Holden Ltd (KHL), embarks on a journey of the group, exploring its milestones, international operations, CSR initiatives, and commitment to promoting a self-reliant Pakistan. He also celebrates the indomitable spirit of the company’s progress and continues to exemplify its visionary motto of “Ideas into Reality,” creating a lasting impact on society and building a brighter future for all.

Please describe the group’s operations and its services.

Konnect Holden Limited, a multinational EPC Group Company, is the flagship of KHLKONNEXX GROUP, a turnkey solution provider with a presence in Pakistan, UAE and China. We are among the largest 24x7 service providers and integrators within the service industry of Pakistan, catering for the needs of telecom solutions, power services, media communications, supply chain management, financial consulting services and specialised construction sectors.

We are offering our valued clients and partners specialised engineering solutions, and tailored-made maintenance solutions, besides working on various large-scale projects with the biggest engineering arms of Pakistan i.e, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), a subsidiary of the Pakistan Army.

KHL has also executed various large-scale projects within and outside Pakistan and is a major contributor and executing partner to the Government of Pakistan for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and was the first group company to execute the digitalisation of the PTV project under CPEC. Our years of experience, international and nationwide presence along with a qualified team have enabled us to diversify in the last 21 years, besides offering support services geared for specialised mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and civil work projects on an EPC basis. Since our inception in 2002, our professional approach towards project deliverables and strict compliance with international HSEQ standards have established our mark as a true turnkey engineering service, a force to be reckoned with. We are turning ‘Ideas into Reality’.

KHL is offering its services through the following support divisions:

• Optic Fiber Division

• Managed Service Division

• Supply Chain Management

• Specialised Construction Division

• Media Communication Division

• Power Services Division

• Solar Power Division

• Financial Consulting Services Division

Your slogan is very patriotic ‘Adding Pride to Made in Pakistan Label’. Please elaborate.

We believe that KHL has proven a brand to play for Pakistan in various sectors and international markets. I also take pride in coming from a family background, that has contributed to the ‘national agenda of self-reliance’. As a group, we ensure new frontiers for the young generation of professionals and engineers, who will lead Pakistan to new heights. Our success to date has been our team of professionals with vast experience who has been an asset to the Group.

We represent a business as a whole or its products and services pioneered and developed indigenously in Pakistan. KHL has been fuelled by its vision, which is not just a business-related idea, but also encompasses every shareholder related, be it employees, partners, vendors, suppliers, or our customers for the industries.

We want a self-reliant Pakistan!

Kindly tell us about your international operations, particularly GCC and China. Are you also associated with CPEC infrastructure projects?

We have made a significant role not just as participants in CPEC but also executed the first pilot project of CPEC in Pakistan. I was part of the historic game changer visit by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan along with government officials and ministers, media and business entrepreneurs, who played one- to-one role with the Chinese counterpart, while we negotiated with the National Development Reforms Commission of China (NDRC).

KHL has brought into Pakistan Asus, Rosenberger, and China Harbor as partners, while KHL also played a significant role with their joint venture partners FWO in bidding EPC contracts with the UAE Government and GCC markets. KHL was also the lead player for the Oman Police Optic Fiber Cable project and also provided support services to etisalat in the UAE as well as to PTCL in Pakistan. We also build the framework of the gas pipeline project from Abu Dhabi – Fujairah - Alain.

As a large Pakistani multi-national company, what CSR causes does the group support?

We believe that one needs to contribute while one works for their goals. KHL has contributed towards building a small hospital in Chakwal, 2005 earthquake relief mobile hospitals, prefabricated housing to privilege, support to Army families of martyrs welfare programmes, sponsoring dramas and theatre for the new talent hunt, PSL cricket sponsors to PCB and Quetta Gladiators, sponsoring scholarships to the families of KHL employees and others, distributing for the underprivilege the travel and boarding grants for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimage. KHL joined hands with HEC, NUST, and LUMS to provide internships to university students. We sponsored musical concerts, all across Pakistan for LRBT funding, besides providing support services to the elderly and homeless in Pakistan.

How do you rate Pakistani human capital vis-a-vis the region where KHL operates?

Pakistan has rich talent and provides both blue-collar and white-collar HR, which is one of the best in the world. Pakistan has a large labour force that stands among the top 10 largest labour forces in the world, and it growing day by day. KHL was asked to be the advisor on the development projects in Qatar before Foot Ball World Cup. We have been given various consulting projects in China, UAE and Oman based on our team of professionals. I was previously a country project director of Intech Mart with the United National Industrial Development Organisation to build and provide technology transfer support programmes to Pakistani companies across the world, working on the UNIDO Platform. KHL and its professional team have held various road shows for Government ministries, the board of investment and chamber bodies like the Federation of Pakistan Chamber, Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Any other matter you wish to highlight?

KHL on behalf of Pakistan, aims to contribute to improving the livability of its cities and provide access to quality public services such as affordable housing, reliable water supply etc. Green public spaces must be developed, and the education system strengthened to enhance our expertise for the labour market. We need to focus and resolve issues within the business fraternity vs the government on the cost of doing business, weak brand identity, improvement towards low customer value, minimal future planning with a focus to achieve results with international markets and standards, use of technology, skill sets improvement and using resources for the right job on merit.

Consistency, law and order, and stability are the need of the hour. The financial sector, especially the interest rates has been revised and needs liquidity, a better tax system and to ensure that long-term politics are stationed or parked for economic recovery models.

‘We all need to contribute to building Pakistan and we all have to put in our share. We must educate the youth and bring unity as one will shine and when you will achieve whatever you want if you keep working hard and dreaming more. Don’t let anybody distract your goals or destroy your peace of mind. You will be on the right path to pursue your dreams with focus and commitment.

Don’t go for the brands, be the brand i.e., Made in Pakistan!!!

Happy Independence Day!