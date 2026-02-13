Arbor School Dubai: How performing arts builds belonging

At many schools, performing arts is treated as an enrichment activity, timetabled around academics. At Arbor School Dubai, however, it plays a deeper role — supporting student wellbeing, confidence and sense of belonging from primary through to secondary.

Throughout the year, students take part in concerts, assemblies and large-scale productions, with opportunities both on stage and behind the scenes. These experiences encourage teamwork, responsibility and self-expression, helping students grow in ways that extend beyond the performance itself.

This was brought to life in the school’s recent secondary production of Beauty and the Beast, performed earlier this week to sold-out audiences of parents and members of the local community. Around 30 students from Year 7 to Year 13 were involved, supported by others working on props, set design, costumes and technical elements. Weekly rehearsals and creative sessions had been running since September, making the production a true team effort.

Audiences enjoyed impressive choreography and costumes, inclusive casting and thoughtfully designed sets, but what stood out most was the confidence and pride students brought to the stage.

Teachers see first-hand how performing arts can quietly transform students. Those who were once hesitant to speak up are now confidently presenting, leading and representing the school. This year, several Year 7 students stepped into lead roles in their very first term of secondary school, building confidence with each rehearsal.

“Performing arts has always been close to my heart,” says Principal Gemma Thornley. “It gives young people a voice, a sense of belonging and the confidence to step forward - not just on stage, but in life.”

The timing of the production aligned with Children’s Mental Health Week 2026, themed This Is My Place. Arbor marked the week with special lessons and activities that reinforce connection, wellbeing, emotional expression and sense of belonging — values reflected throughout its performing arts programme.

