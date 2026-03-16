Arabiyat Prestige debuts a spirited curation of accessible opulence  

Luxury has long been associated with excess, but this Eid, the narrative feels more considered and deliberate. This Eid comes with a mood of different kind — it comes with reflection and authenticity. It comes with the quiet confidence of who we are and an indominable spirit to conquer. The season’s releases are sensory narratives that reflect power, emotion, and identity. Crafted for patrons that value both heritage and individuality, the curation fluidly flows between strength and seduction, freshness and depth, intimacy and grandeur.

Ramad Earthy — A Force of Nature

Deep, textured accords evoke raw landscapes shaped by time, creating a scent that feels ancient yet strikingly modern. Ramad Earthy is a statement fragrance — one that embodies resilience, depth, and the magnetic presence of those who move through the world with quiet confidence.

Extradose — The Alchemy of Intensity

Extradose Homme is bold and charismatic, built on an intoxicating fusion of warm spices, smooth woods, and sensual amber. The result is a scent that feels powerful and unapologetically masculine.

Extradose Femme, on the other hand, celebrates indulgence. Rich, enveloping, and irresistibly addictive, it layers sweetness with warmth and sophistication, creating a glamorous aura that lingers long after the wearer has left the room.

Marasi — The Life Journeys

Marasi for Him balances crisp freshness with smooth woody depth, offering a modern masculine scent that feels effortless and refined.

Marasi for Her introduces a softer, luminous dimension — delicate florals layered over warm undertones that create a graceful yet contemporary feminine presence.

Mutheer — The Soft Power

Mutheer is vibrant and expressive, capturing the energy of a woman who commands attention effortlessly. It is a fragrance that feels confident and dynamic — an olfactory reflection of presence and poise.

Mutheer Elixir intensifies the experience, deepening the composition into a richer, more seductive interpretation. Concentrated, opulent, and enveloping, it creates a powerful aura that lingers with magnetic allure.

Mouda — The Scent Emotion

Completing the Eid Edit are Mouda and Mouda High End, fragrances that explore the emotional dimension of scent.

Mouda captures warmth and intimacy, evolving gracefully with the wearer to reflect moments of reflection and celebration alike.

Mouda High End elevates this concept further, offering a more refined and luxurious interpretation — sophisticated, polished, and unmistakably premium.

For more information visit www.myperfumes.ae