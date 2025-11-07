Appleby College: Shaping tomorrow’s global leaders through modern boarding

For more than a century, Appleby College, located in Oakville, Ontario, has stood at the forefront of Canadian education. Founded in 1911, the co-ed, independent day and boarding school continues to redefine what boarding life means in an age where global citizenship and personal growth are just as vital as academic success for its more than 800 students studying in grades 7 through 12.

“At Appleby, boarding isn’t just a place to live; it’s a community where empathy, independence and leadership are cultivated every day,” says Tracey Pearce-Dawson, the school’s Executive Director, Marketing & Communications. Boarding is available from grades 9 through 11 and becomes mandatory in grade 12, the final year, ensuring every student experiences the lessons of shared living before stepping into university life.

Building leaders of character

Leadership at Appleby is not confined to titles, it is a practice embedded into the curriculum. The school offers more than 125 formal leadership roles for senior students and integrates leadership theory into courses such as Business Leadership and Healthy Active Living Leadership. “One hundred per cent of our students receive regular leadership training and skill-building,” notes Pearce-Dawson. “They engage with tools like the Student Leadership Challenge and VIA Institute on Character to build self-awareness and strengthen relationships.”

Beyond classrooms, the school’s co-curricular and club programme, which includes student ambassadors and peer counsellors, gives students practical leadership experience. “We want them to leave Appleby not just with knowledge, but with confidence and compassion,” Pearce-Dawson adds.

A community of global perspectives

With students representing 40 nationalities, Appleby’s campus mirrors the diversity of the modern world. This mix of cultures fosters tolerance and curiosity. “Living and learning alongside peers from different backgrounds helps our students become leaders of character who understand and value global perspectives,” says Pearce-Dawson.

This global ethos also resonates with families in the Middle East, where interest in Canadian boarding schools has surged. Appleby’s appeal lies in its blend of academic rigour and inclusive community life. The school is a leading Advanced Placement (AP) and AP Capstone institution, and offers diploma specialisations in Business, STEM, Creative Arts, and Global Leadership. “We honour diverse traditions and provide thoughtful accommodations that respect religious and cultural practices,” Pearce-Dawson emphasises.

Well-being at the core

Student well-being forms the backbone of Appleby’s approach. Guided by the principles of positive education, students have access to a range of well-being services, including strength and fitness training, nutrition and lifestyle guidance, and coaching for personal growth. “Our advisor groups, which are comprised of a small group of students mentored by a faculty advisor, help ensure that every student is seen, heard, and supported,” explains Pearce-Dawson. Before joining boarding, each student completes a Foundations of Community course designed to ease the transition into boarding life.

Learning beyond the classroom

Experiential learning is another cornerstone. Each student participates in a global learning experience before graduation, and many pursue the Diploma with Distinction in Global Leadership. Membership in Round Square, a global network of schools with a shared commitment to academic excellence, personal development and responsibility, further broadens horizons.

“We’re now expanding immersive programming to let students dive deep into topics that inspire them,” Pearce-Dawson shares. The forthcoming Cockwell Hall, a state-of-the-art facility, will support this vision with new academic, co-curricular, and boarding spaces.

Blending technology and human connection

While digital tools enhance learning, Appleby remains rooted in personal connection. “Technology supports but never replaces the value of shared meals, house competitions, and outdoor expeditions,” says Pearce-Dawson. From canoe trips to winter camping, Appleby’s outdoor education programme helps students build resilience and teamwork, qualities essential for tomorrow’s leaders.

Ultimately, Appleby's mission is to develop leaders of strong character who will make a positive impact on their communities. As Pearce-Dawson puts it, “Breadth, excellence, innovation, and caring define Appleby. We prepare graduates to be thoughtful, capable contributors in a fast-changing, globally connected world.”