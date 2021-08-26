App-timise your mind

We have compiled some of the best meditation apps to help you switch off and reflect

There has been a discernible influence on mental health and wellness as a result of the current scenario, where people all over the world have been forced to isolate themselves and adapt fast to new and unprecedented circumstances. Mindfulness apps that can be downloaded to mobile devices make these mental health techniques more accessible to everyone.

Aura: If you're looking for a quick and easy meditation, Aura is a fantastic option. The meditations can help you reduce stress and anxiety with regular three-minute micro-meditations. From tracking your daily mood to turning meditation into a game with daily challenges, aura is the best fit for all your meditation needs. Don’t miss out on the exciting stories from top life coaches and therapists around the world. Transform your wellbeing with this all in one app.

Free seven-day trial, Dh20 per month. Available on the App Store and Google Playstore.

Headspace: We can see why it's one of the most popular apps on the market. With more than 60 million members, you can join and learn the fundamentals of meditation and mindfulness in three, five, or 10 minute sessions. Not just this, the app also comes with the feature to help you choose what you want to achieve starting with better sleep, stress management etc. Think that’s all? Download your favourites ones offline to view later! Not to worry if you have not meditated before, the free basics course is designed to teach you all about the essentials of meditation.

Dh45 per month. Available on the App Store and Google Playstore.

Calm: This handy, mindfulness app does exactly what it promises. The Calm app's daily relaxing sessions are followed with soothing sounds from the start, with one goal in mind: to help you find your centre, unwind, and relax. Choose from over a variety of meditative sessions including breathing programmes, master classes, sleep stories and so much more. In addition to the mentioned benefits, pick sessions fitted to your needs ranging from three to 25 minutes. Not to forget, sleep stories from Calm, a must listen for all!

Dh130 for a year. Available on the App Store and Google Playstore.

Portal: Portal also focuses on making meditation sessions easily available to all its consumers. Aside from the standard settings, the Philips Hue smart lighting technology allows you to pick from a variety of ambiences. The sound library in Portal is ideal for combatting anxiety and the breathing exercises are available to help you regain control and combat stress. Need a break from all the hustle bustle? Close your eyes and transport your mind away in a more relaxed setting.

Dh20 for premium service. Available on the App Store and Google Playstore.

Simple Habit: Are you too preoccupied to meditate? We have all been there. This useful app provides five-minute guided meditations to help you relax and focus, even when time is flying by and there's no time to stop. Simple habit devotes the majority of its library to short sessions, making it ideal for even the busiest of bees. All of the courses are tailored to the difficulties that people face on a daily basis. Its On-the-Go function is noteworthy which can assist users swiftly transition from an agitated to a calm frame of mind. Benefit from a variety of free content available on the app and much more with the subscription.

Free seven-day trial, premium from Dh400. Available on the App Store and Google Playstore.

Breethe: Having trouble sleeping because of your racing thoughts? Download Breethe and choose from a variety of content to help you fall asleep. From premade music playlists, hypnotherapy sessions to calming videos, the app has you covered for all your meditation needs. Listen to inspirational talks from trained wellness coaches and leading experts. The app offers a special mediation programme to help you get started.

Available for free on the App Store and Google Playstore.