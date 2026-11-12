Apec cooperation delivers tangible benefits to daily life

At a container terminal in Shekou, Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong province, a vessel carrying about 300 tonnes of premium Monthong durians from Thailand slowly docked.

Customs officers were already in position. An intelligent fruit inspection robot scanned the labels on the outer cartons, instantly verifying information such as the product name and place of origin. Samples were sent directly to a laboratory for testing, with results returned promptly. The fruits were soon transported to wholesale markets across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and placed on supermarket shelves.At a fruit shop in Tianhe district, Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, Monthong durian was priced at 17.8 yuan ($2.65) per 500 grams, while some varieties were available for as little as 13.8 yuan.

Local resident Zhang Xin picked up a durian weighing about three kilogrammes. “Durians used to cost at least 20 yuan per 500 grams, so buying one would cost around 200 yuan. Now, it costs about 100 yuan — quite a bit cheaper,” she said.

According to data from Shenzhen Customs, 26,200 tonnes of fresh durians worth 797 million yuan were imported through Shenzhen ports from April to July this year, up 40.86 per cent and 22.62 per cent year on year, respectively. Both figures hit record highs. Thailand, Malaysia, and other Apec economies are major sources of durian imports.

Benefiting from the continued efforts of Apec to promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, imported products such as cherries from Chile, cosmetics from South Korea, milk powder from New Zealand, and beef from Australia are becoming increasingly affordable in China, giving consumers more choices. Late last year and early this year, special offers at many fruit shops across China brought the price of cherries down to as little as 99 yuan for 2.5 kilogrammes. Ten years ago, the same Chilean cherries could cost as much as 500 to 600 yuan per kilogramme at some premium supermarkets.

During the 2025-2026 production season, Chile produced a record 655,000 tonnes of cherries, more than 90 per cent of which were shipped to China.

Behind these numbers lies a complete ‘Asia-Pacific cooperation chain’. The China-Chile Free Trade Agreement has reduced tariffs to zero on about 98 percent of products. The number of dedicated sea-freight services for cherries has increased to 32, and transit time has been cut from 28 days to 23. At Guangzhou’s Nansha Port, fresh produce can be unloaded and cleared through customs in as little as two hours.

According to customs statistics, the combined import and export value between the nine non-coastal GBA cities and other Apec economies has increased by 46 per cent over the past decade. A small reduction in tariffs, a day saved in logistics, and an hour cut from customs clearance — all ultimately translate into real savings for consumers.

At the international arrivals hall of Terminal 2 at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, passengers crowded the immigration counters. A Singaporean businesswoman surnamed Lynn walked down the gangway and headed straight for the dedicated lane for holders of the Apec Business Travel Card. An immigration officer took her passport and the Card, checked her information, entered the relevant details and cleared her for entry. The entire process took less than a minute. Years ago, she used to wait in line here for more than 20 minutes. “Travelling in and out of China with an Apec Business Travel Card is essentially like having a five-year, multiple-entry business visa for 16 Apec economies,” she said.

According to the Baiyun immigration inspection station, more than 3.16 million entries and exits by foreign nationals from Apec economies were recorded at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport this year through the end of August, up 36.4 per cent year on year. Of these, about 16,000 were made by holders of Apec Business Travel Cards.

“The fruits of Apec-driven regional cooperation have long been woven into daily life, benefiting millions of households and profoundly reshaping ordinary people’s food, clothing, accommodation and travel,” said Shen Minghao, vice-president of Guangdong University of Foreign Studies and director of the Guangdong Academy of Greater Bay Area Studies.

On the one hand, the zero-tariff import list has been expanded, cold-chain logistics networks strengthened, and cross-border e-commerce costs lowered. On the other hand, ‘shopping in China’ is gaining traction. Drones, smartwatches, and AI glasses have become new ‘souvenirs’ in foreign tourists’ suitcases, while instant tax refunds upon departure are available nationwide.