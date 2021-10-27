An Outstanding UK Education

Dubai’s largest KHDA university opens admissions for January 2022!

The beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year has been one to remember at Middlesex University Dubai. Many of our students have safely transitioned back to face-to-face studies and are fully embracing what it means to be back on campus: taking part in sports and clubs, meeting with new classmates and friends, and filling the corridors and classrooms with their laughter and ideas!

We are delighted to announce that our admissions for January 2022 are now open. We invite students from across the UAE and around the world to join our thriving global student community of 4,000 students from 118 nationalities.

Don’t wait to begin your world-class British education right here in Dubai

If you didn’t start university in September, you don’t have to put off studying for another academic year. Many of our foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses offer January entry, including our globally-recognised International Foundation Programme (IFP) and our popular undergraduate programmes in Business and IT. We are also continuing to run our popular APTECH top-up programme this January.

All IFP and undergraduate applicants will be able to fast-track their education in January, with IFP students able to complete their programme in one semester and start their undergraduate degrees in September 2022. Undergraduate students who join Middlesex in January will also be able to complete their first year in one semester and progress to their second year in September 2022.

Professional learners can also take advantage of our January intake to advance their career development by choosing one of our part-time Master’s programmes in areas including Business, IT, Data Science and Education. Our 11-pathway Middlesex MBA also offers January entry.

All postgraduate classes are taught after work between 6.30PM and 9.30PM, making a Middlesex education highly convenient for working professionals.

Continuing to make a world-class British education accessible and affordable for more students, our excellent range of scholarships and grants are also available to January 2022 applicants.

17 years’ experience providing a quality UK education in the UAE

We have been providing a British university degree in the heart of Dubai since 2005, and this year is set to be our best yet. As well as welcoming our largest ever intake of new students this year, September 2021 was also the month we opened the doors to our second learning space in the UAE in Dubai International Academic City.

We are also the largest UK university in Dubai accredited by the KHDA, for total student enrolments. This is a clear sign that our student community, both domestic and international, is going from strength to strength!

It’s time to make your dreams a reality with Middlesex University Dubai. Apply now at www.mdx.ac.ae/january2022 to fast-track your education this January 2022.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai

“We continue to be inspired by our students’ enthusiasm and commitment to continuing their education no matter what challenges they face. We are proud to guide them in their educational journeys as they realise their dreams and turn their potential into success. Supported by our expert faculty and committed staff, they have embraced the on-campus student experience with full force. Eighty per cent of our students have already joined a sports or cultural club. While there are still some travel restrictions in place and a few students continue to study online, we are maintaining a strong, immersive university experience and learning environment that parallels the opportunities offered on campus. We look forward to welcoming even more students to our global community this January 2022.”

Testimonial

Riyaa Gulwaney

BA Honours Advertising, Branding and Public Relations

“I am a recent graduate of BA Honours Advertising, Branding and Public Relations from Middlesex University Dubai. One of the best things about this programme was the quality and content of our education. Our professors were all current working professionals, which allowed us to have assignments that were more practical and helped us prepare for the industry. Some of the assignments included creating real-time rebranding campaigns, writing press kits and designing advertisements, all for companies that are clients of our professors and/or their agencies. This educational structure allowed me to intern for various multinational companies, one of them even being Emaar. This journey was hands down the best I could have ever asked for.”