An Impactful Higher Education Institution
Westford University College offers state-of-the-art facilities for a global student experience
Hanil Haridas, Executive Director
What makes Westford University College the ideal place to pursue one’s higher education?
Westford University College (WUC) is the next generation academic institute. It has been continuously reimagining the delivery of higher education. WUC is a comprehensive, student focused institute addressing the needs of today’s corporate expectations. It provides world-class business education to aspiring students across all levels — starting from L3 foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The ‘Westford Edge’ combines three factors – affordability, quality assurance and global classroom. Together these edges enable Westford to make education accessible and inclusive. With a state-of-the-art campus facilities, excellent faculty, and administrative support, WUC offers invaluable study options to its local as well as global student community.
What are the most popular courses at the college? Why do you think students are gravitating towards those fields?
The most popular courses at Westford are the MBA programmes for working professionals. The MBA programmes are carefully designed to suit the needs of the corporate world. MBA aspirants are offered a unique ‘Triple Crown MBA’ with a focus on professional networking and practitioner training. The most in demand MBA specialisations are Supply Chain and Logistics Management, Healthcare Management , HR , International Business, Engineering Management and others. The undergraduate programmes at Liverpool John Moores University are unique, relevant, and popular. Westford now offers some of the most sought-after bachelor's programmes — Psychology in Business, Psychology in Business with Human Resource Management, Sports Management, and Media, Culture, and Communication.
Outside of academics, what does Westford offer students to upskill themselves?
At Westford we focus on bridging the gap between academic and corporate expectations. We achieve these goals through our initiatives and programmes such as Youth Business Leadership Program — a programme exclusively designed to nurture the leadership skills amongst the youth, WEConnect with Business Leaders – a platform where the executive leaders of the industry connect with our students over an engaging talk, and we also have the Westford Incubator to support students to become an entrepreneur.
How is Westford assuring that the quality of education will remain the same with blended (physical + online) learning?
Westford is a pioneer in online education, with over 10 years of experience conducting blended learning. It's safe to say that we excel in imparting online education with high quality curriculum and cutting-edge technology. We focus on global best practices of pedagogy with contemporary training methods powered by contextualised and personalised e-learning experience through sophisticated technology and modern designed platforms.
What careers have your alumni pursued after graduating?
Westford has an alumni strength of over 10,000 plus professionals all around the world. We believe that our students alumni are our brand and core strength. The majority of our alumni have been able to climb up the corporate ladder into more senior positions, managerial roles and some even in the C-Suite leadership roles.
Are there any new courses or facilities that will be introduced soon?
We believe your degree and your passion need not be different. Students can now match their chosen degree with their area of interests. Westford provides specialisations for bachelor’s programmes in the field of Business, Marketing, Finance, Fashion, Sports, Psychology and Computing. In addition to the coveted MBA offered by Cardiff Metropolitan University, Westford also offers a specialised MBA programme from Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM), Spain. Students can specialise, enhance, build on their expertise or explore new career paths by choosing one of the MBA majors, with varied options in Healthcare Management, Engineering Management, Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, International Business, IT, Finance, Sales, HR, Data Analytics and more.
What scholarships/discounts is Westford offering for 2021-2022?
Westford offers up to 80 per cent scholarships across the undergraduate programmes for the year 2021-2022.
