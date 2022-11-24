An Immersive Experience

Millfield and Millfield Prep for ages two 18 years are the leading co-educational boarding and day schools in the UK, located on 400 acres in the South West of England. From its foundation in 1935 through to the present day, the school has inspired generations of students to immerse themselves in ‘The Millfield Way’ to discover their personal brilliance. Millfield Prep School was recently named ‘The UK’s Independent Prep School of the Year’.

The schools’ size enables them to offer a diverse range of academic subjects, sports, creative arts, and activities, supported by outstanding facilities including science centres, music halls, a theatre, art gallery, equestrian centres, golf and cricket centres and an Olympic size swimming pool. Through small class sizes and individual tailoring, the institutes aim is to ensure that every child can discover their brilliance across all aspects of school life. Millfield Prep offers full and flexi boarding from ages seven onwards, while Millfield offers full boarding from ages 13+. Full boarders enjoy weekends filled with trips and activities. Millfield is home to 995 boarders from 75 different nationalities, whilst Millfield Prep cares for 135 boarders from 27 nations, who share all aspects of school life, offering a rich cultural diversity that all students and staff embrace and learn from. Millfield’s alumni include footballer Romeo Beckham, Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist swimmer James Guy, England Rugby players Chris Robshaw and Sir Gareth Edwards and Rio 2016 Olympic medallist Helen Glover.