An Iconic Enterprise

Through the years, ITL Cosmos has grown along with the UAE, transforming the landscape and evolving according to the times

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM

What binds people and societies together in a bond of trust, commitment and strength are shared obligations, complementary ideals and a vision for the future. The UAE and India, throughout the decades, have been bound in such a relationship, with every passing moment, cementing the tie more firmly. And supporting and contributing to this firmness is ITL, a company, which began in 1953 with a humble beginning coupled with a formidable determination and panoramic intentions.

ITL stands out in the history of Dubai as an example of the foresight of its founders, joined with the commitment to contribute to the development and growth story of the region.

Nearly two decades before the formation of the UAE, the Group was among the first to start operations and in 1960, inaugurate a departmental store in the region. Even as it was confronted with the usual, and perhaps unavoidable start-up hiccups, the leadership did not diminish or dilute their resolve and determination. It is worthy of mention that these hiccups then were such, which are unimaginable for most of us today. These included lack of basic infrastructure, reliable electricity and supply of potable water — things that are taken for granted today and are indeed guaranteed. The Group attributes the consistent and steadfast grip on its objectives and trajectory to its committed and dedicated leadership, who have forever been a symbol of motivation and support and a beacon of light, while the tunnel was traversed.

ITL opened when Dubai was just emerging as a market for textiles, consumer durables and commodities, catering to the region. In fact, ITL Cosmos is the first company to have received a decree of incorporation in 1958. Its head office on Cosmos Lane, Bur Dubai, is an iconic landmark, forever entwined with the history of the area.

ITL Cosmos has often been regarded as the trendsetter and focus-binder of the market. The company, recognising its responsibilities, has panned out its market and consumer strategies, not only keeping in mind its position today, but moreover, working towards a nuanced possibility for tomorrow. It steadfastly holds on to its commitment of providing and nurturing a market for consumer electronics and home appliances, which caters and cares for the needs, concerns and detail of every consumer. It not only has a wide range of brands, more importantly, has a wide choice of products in terms of features, pricing and aesthetics. The products which it markets include internationally renowned consumer electronics, home appliances, timepieces, grooming products, home products and household accessories, travel solutions and portable power resources, to mention a few.

While the company represent a number of global majors, ITL Cosmos is possibly the world’s longest-standing distributor of Japan’s Sharp Corporation and Rhythm Timepieces. The business objectives of ITL Cosmos are geared towards not so much profit-driven initiative as they are providing a consumer-satisfying endeavour.

The Group’s business model is primed for the digital/millennial age, with customers having the option of physical as well as digital shopping. The products ITL Cosmos represents and distributes are available at major retail platforms, including major e-commerce portals. Its iconic vision is neither limited, nor shortsighted, rather it is aimed towards the next century. For ITL Cosmos, turnover, vertical growth, market share and fancy numbers have never been a priority or consideration; they believe that they have reached an advanced stage in their development, where their main goal is to focus on nurturing special memories and lasting relationships with their customers and vendors. Importantly, the company is zealous in its emphasis on socially-indispensable CSR activities to help contribute to the rehabilitation, reintegration and uplift of the impoverished, underprivileged and war-ravaged people across the globe.

Spearheading and shaping the trajectory of this enterprise is a self-made, diligent and extremely hardworking leader — Dr. Ram Buxani. It is often said that those who begin from the ground have their feet firmly grounded. And this is perhaps what explains Dr. Buxani. He has led the company from the front, determining its pathway and deciding its policies. Having been awarded with several accolades, Dr. Buxani stands rightfully tall among the few who have carved out a space for themselves and their enterprise in Dubai. Dr. Buxani is an extremely conscious and caring person, and he complements his entrepreneurial spirit with a philanthropic zeal by contributing to such sectors as education, health and civic awareness.

ITL Cosmos has indeed authored a history — a history of committed corporatism, ethical consumerism and caring growth, and it continues to stride along this trajectory. The Group is a mark of a determined and free-market history fostered in the UAE. A freedom and determination similar to that which forms the basis of bond between the India and the UAE.