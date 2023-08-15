An Entrepreneur with a Philanthropic Vision

Navigating the business realm, Dr. Ram Buxani has etched a story of resilience and vision. His ascent from modest origins to a prominent entrepreneur inspires the next generation

Dr. Ram Buxani, Group Chairman — ITL Cosmos Group

Dr. Ram Buxani is an exemplar of entrepreneurial prowess, philanthropic spirit, and astute business acumen. As a visionary businessman, he has left an indelible mark in various sectors, notably retail and real estate. His journey from humble beginnings to establishing successful enterprises stands as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs. Beyond business, Buxani’s philanthropy knows no bounds, impacting education and community development. With unwavering commitment, he has uplifted countless lives through his charitable initiatives. Dr. Buxani’s multifaceted achievements paint a portrait of a man dedicated to not only financial success but also to enriching society, making him a true beacon of leadership and compassion.

A TALE OF ADVANCEMENT, TRIUMPH, AND UNYIELDING DETERMINATION

The more you explore Dr. Buxani’s accomplishments, the clearer it becomes how deeply his efforts and time have been intertwined with Dubai. With a remarkable 63-year tenure in the city, Dr. Buxani possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of Dubai’s growth. He notes, “These 63 years have been quite a journey, witnessing Dubai’s fluctuations and transformations.” The city, once defined by dunes, has now evolved into a technological hub and a melting pot of cultures. “This country has been incredibly generous to me,” he affirms, attributing his sentiments to his own experiences. “As a young man with dreams, coming from India to this dynamic nation, it welcomed and bestowed upon me everything one could ever ask for.”

PATHWAYS TO PROSPERITY

The bilateral trade connecting India and the UAE stands as a notable testament to a thriving economic partnership, underscoring the strength of their collaboration. Reflecting on these trade ties, Dr. Buxani mphasized their historical role in generating mutual advantages and driving economic advancement between the two nations.

Dr. Buxani elaborates on the significance of this partnership, stating: “India has mphasized the tremendous opportunities the UAE offers. This synergy positions the UAE as a crucial gateway for India to the world.”

He further mphasized the growing importance of Dubai and the UAE as global windows for international trade, adding: “Dubai has emerged as an essential conduit to the global marketplace. This strategic alignment has gained momentum in recent years, notably with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. Before that, although the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) marked the initial bilateral agreement, it took time for both nations to fully embrace this partnership.”

Dr. Buxani’s insights emphasize how the evolving relationship between India and the UAE has set a precedent for the world. “This partnership has showcased a progressive path, starting with CEPA and branching out to encompass diverse areas, ultimately demonstrating how nations can collaborate strategically and pave the way for global economic connectivity,” he adds.

Engaging in a dialogue about the rupee-dirham payment mechanism aimed at streamlining bilateral trade settlement, Dr. Buxani expressed: “From my perspective, this marks a favourable advancement for India. However, it’s worth saying that the UAE has exhibited considerable flexibility. It’s essential to mphasize that this step can considerably fortify the Indian rupee.”

CHAMPION OF THE PEOPLE

Dr. Buxani’s resolute commitment to societal betterment shines through. When discussing his philanthropic ventures in Dubai, he stated a poignant analogy: “In this world, we function as postmen delivering messages. Some bear regular letters, others convey registered mail or money orders. Similarly, we extend help to those in need. I’ve actively engaged in non-profit initiatives, such as the Indian High School in Dubai, a non-profit institution I’ve supported for nearly sixty years. My affiliation with the India Club, a community-centric establishment, further reflects these values. These principles continue to guide my endeavours in India, where assisting others remains my core purpose.”

WORDS WOVEN WITH PASSION

Dr. Buxani’s fondness for writing radiates through his elegant prose. With meticulous attention to detail and a fervent love for storytelling, he crafts words that resonate profoundly. When discussing his literary endeavours, he reveals his perceptive nature and the depth of his experiences, captivating readers with each page. His book, “Taking the High Road,” now in its fourth edition, delves into his life journey. This autobiography isn’t penned by a ghostwriter but is an authentic account reflecting his growth from humble beginnings. The book’s translation into eight languages, including Gujarati, Marathi, Sindhi, and even Arabic, reflects its impact. Through writing, Dr. Buxani honours his heritage, acknowledging his mother’s struggle as a widow at the age of 36, and aims to inspire younger generations with his remarkable journey.

PEARLS OF WISDOM

With extensive experience and leadership, he aims to offer advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those striving to navigate the complexities of the modern business world. He mphasized: “I often stress that it’s best not to aim to be an elephant. Rather, be like a bird—soar and explore. While we have aspirations and goals, destiny also plays a significant role. We can’t control everything. To summarise, I firmly believe that our fortunes are tied to luck, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t exert effort. In a place like Dubai, opportunities abound for everyone, and with sincere dedication and hard work, success is attainable for all.”

MESSAGE FOR INDIAN DIASPORA

Indeed, we refer to it as Independence Day, carrying with it a set of responsibilities. We cannot claim to have achieved complete success post-independence, considering our relative progress compared to countries, liberated around the same time. However, we've been gaining momentum over the past few decades, with immense potential ahead. Our pride lies in India's status as the nation of youngest population, a factor that will propel us ahead of others on the global stage. As we strive towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, we're achieving significant milestones, from historic missions like Chandrayaan-3 to remarkable infrastructure development, all pointing towards a promising trajectory.