An Architectural Masterpiece

Anita Mansey, Sales Director at Debbas Electric LLC, talks about the teamwork that went into the iconic building

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 11:49 AM

Anita Mansey, Sales Director at Debbas Electric LLC, said that the company is honored to have been awarded the supply of the architectural lighting and lighting controls. “The team collaborated with its partner brands to put together solutions that fit the project’s requirements in terms of design intent, budget, and schedule.”

In terms of the Museum of the Future being a unique project, Mansey noted that the Museum of the Future is an architectural marvel. The team at Killa Design created a 77-metre high toroidal structure that offers seven functional floors without using columns. This unique approach to volume shaping meant that building the project would require a unique approach to engineering and execution which had a direct impact on how lighting fixtures and lighting control components would be integrated.

Overcoming Challenges

The most challenging aspect of the project was the engineering and installation of the façade lighting system. The Debbas and Osram teams collaborated closely with the client, the designers and the contractors to manufacturer a bespoke system that was installed on 1,000+ panels that make up the façade, and that the team at Debbas programmed and commissioned at site. Talking about the final product, Mansey said that the result is a testament to the level of coordination achieved by all those involved in the fabrication and installation of this iconic façade. Mansey acknowledged the vision and clarity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which paved the way for this project to come to life. Debbas also thanked the teams at Meraas, North 25, Killa Design, Buro Happold, BAM International and Transgulf for the opportunity to work on the project. Finally, she said that everyone at Debbas would like to acknowledge their partners: Osram, Vice, Zumtobel, Lucifer, Lumenpulse, Flos, Eklipse, Lec Lyon, BEGA and JTS for their support.