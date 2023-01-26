An Ambitious Partnership

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Swift collaborations between India and the UAE have been a huge support to the Indian diaspora in this nation

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day of India, I extend my warm greetings to Indians and friends of India residing in the UAE. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, securing justice, liberty and equality for all its citizens. Today, India hosts the largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy in the world.

I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Government and the people of the UAE for their extraordinary warm hospitality and continued support for the Indian community in the UAE.

India and the UAE cooperation in diverse sectors have been steadily growing, based on the strong foundation of deep civilisation ties and visionary leadership. We take this opportunity to also thank the large and vibrant Indian diaspora here for their significant role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and the UAE.

India and the UAE signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, which has accelerated the trade exchanges between India and the UAE. Both the countries are committed to work towards an ambitious calendar of activities around the framework of CEPA that will engage key stakeholders in both the countries.

The UAE has constantly inspired with its futuristic vision, and meticulous implementation. Additionally, ease of doing business and the new residency rules have made it an attractive destination for innovators, investors and highly-skilled professionals. India has also emerged as one of the eminent countries to use technology to transform the lives of its citizens. We are set to leverage on this shared vision to bring in technology-led global solutions, and economic growth in both our countries.

Our collaboration towards promoting innovation and startups is progressing steadily. The Consulate marked the National Startup Day recently with 25th edition of Elevate pitching event.

India has assumed the G20 presidency with the motto ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which provides a unique opportunity to put forward its inclusive approach towards creating a more integrated world.

Various health and wellness events were held by the Consulate in Dubai in 2022.

We also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes to the UAE for a successful COP28 that it will host later this year. We look forward to a transformative conference to address the climate change challenge.

The year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, a proposal sponsored by India that recognises the importance and benefits of these grains for the global food system. Millet-based foods are widely consumed in the Indian households and this is an opportune time to share its health benefits with the world.

Aligning with this, other areas of Indian traditional knowledge such as Ayurveda and Yoga are growing in prominence, especially after the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, that underscored the importance of holistic health and wellness. The Consulate organised many events promoting these ancient sciences.

The government of India acknowledges the significant contribution of overseas Indians that was reiterated at the recently held 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, organised under the theme ‘Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal’, wherein the largest overseas delegation was from UAE, that for the first time included over 200 students and 100 blue collar workers.

The young student community in the UAE has been a huge support to the Consulate with their energetic and dynamic outlook. The Consulate is grateful to all the Indian educational institutes in the UAE, who have been actively participating in several of our cultural and scholarship programmes.

Blue-collared workers who constitute majority of the Indian diaspora in the UAE have made incredible contributions to the development of both the countries. The Consulate officials regularly interacts with the workers. We take this opportunity to thank the UAE Government for their forward-looking reforms in the labour sector that will immensely benefit our worker brothers and sisters.

Our Consulate is dedicated to ensure swift consular services for the Indian community. To further this cause, we have recently announced that the Outsourced Service Provider for Passport and Visa services will be operating sevend days a week, around the year, complementing the Consulate’s 365 days’ operation for timely delivery of services.

Indian art, culture and heritage are celebrated prominently around the year in Dubai and the Northern Emirates with the support of community and cultural organisations. Major Indian festivities and Indian language classes are regularly organised that ensure that the Indian diaspora remains connected to its cultural roots.

Days of national importance such as today are a reminder to all of us to re-dedicate ourselves to contribute to the making of an

Aatmanirbhar Bharat — a self-reliant India.

Jai Hind!