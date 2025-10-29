American University of Sharjah Open Day 2025: Spend a day exploring an elite American university experience

High school students and their families will soon have the opportunity to discover what makes American University of Sharjah (AUS) one of the UAE’s leading universities for undergraduate and graduate study. On Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 10:30am to 3pm, AUS will open its doors for Explore AUS Open Day, a day designed to help future students explore their next chapter.

Guests can participate in guided campus tours, explore state-of-the-art labs, library, residential halls and studios, attend information sessions, and meet faculty and students, as well as staff from Admissions, Scholarships and the Registrar’s Office. The event offers an authentic glimpse into academic life, campus culture and the many opportunities that await new students at AUS.

“Open Day is not just about exploring campus facilities, it’s about discovering how AUS prepares students to think critically, innovate and lead confidently,” said Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management. “We want families to experience the sense of purpose and possibility that defines our community.”

Degrees shaped by tomorrow’s working world

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors and 48 minors across four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; the College of Arts and Sciences; the College of Engineering; and the School of Business Administration.

In recent years, several new programs, such as data science and digital construction engineering and management, have also been developed in response to local and global employer demand, ensuring graduates are equipped for emerging fields and evolving industries.

From inspiring teaching to real-world breakthroughs

In addition to its reputation for providing inspiring and high-quality teaching at the undergraduate level, AUS is also at the forefront of applied research and innovation. Faculty and students have recently contributed to advances in targeted breast cancer therapies, compact radar systems for drones, and blockchain-powered carbon trading platforms, to name a few. The launch of ClymAct, a blockchain-powered carbon credit platform start-up born from AUS research, is just one example of how ideas born at AUS are being transformed into real-world impact.

AUS has also embedded artificial intelligence across the curriculum, with 58 AI-integrated courses and specialised programmes in robotics, biotechnology and machine learning. The university’s AI Hub, part of the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning, supports faculty and students in developing future-ready skills and tools. The university has also launched six research centers covering areas ranging from AI to sustainability, each equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Local education, global opportunities

For many years now, UAE employers have viewed AUS alumni as among the most job-ready graduates from universities in the UAE. This year, AUS ranked first in the category of employer reputation in the UAE (QS World Rankings, 2026). AUS alumni have gone on to work for leading international organisations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Siemens, Cisco, EY and Deloitte, as well as in major government entities across the region. Others have built their own successful ventures, including designers Pallavi Dean, Founder and Creative Director of ROAR, and entrepreneur Benna Iqbal, Founder and Group CEO of GI Corporation. Others choose to pursue advanced degrees at leading global universities such as Harvard, Oxford and Stanford. Whether advancing in global corporations or shaping industries through entrepreneurship, AUS alumni continue to make their mark on the world stage.

AUS’ reputation is also consistently reflected in its rankings. QS rankings have listed it among the top 3 universities in the UAE, the top 10 in the Arab world, and within the top 18 per cent globally. In addition to stellar academics, AUS offers students a vibrant, multicultural campus life, with over 100 nationalities, 124 student clubs and 34 sports teams fostering important life skills such as creativity, community and leadership.

The university also offers scholarships and grants, including merit awards of up to 20 per cent, the Chancellor’s and President’s full-tuition scholarships for high-achieving students, and exclusive Sharakah School Scholarships. In addition, new first-time students at AUS may qualify for a financial grant, a merit-based scholarship and a Family Tuition Grant (awarded to the younger sibling when a family enrolls two or more children at AUS) to cover up to a total of 55 per cent of tuition and fees.

Student testimonial

“AUS gave me the opportunity to lead, collaborate and grow through real-world experiences. Being part of such a diverse and supportive environment helped me connect my academic interests with a broader sense of purpose,” said Mohammed Arman Chy, Recipient of the Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship from the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at AUS.

Participation in Open Day is free and open to all high school students, parents and school counselors.

Register now at openday.aus.edu. For more information, contact the Office of Enrollment Management at infodesk.aus.edu. For information about AUS’ degree programmes and scholarships, please visit www.aus.edu/prospective-students.