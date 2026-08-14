Ambreen Farrukh: Taking Pakistani fashion to a wider audience

Ambreen Farrukh is a young, dynamic fashion designer who has frequently exhibited her product line in the UAE.

Ambreen has been in the fashion industry for almost 20 years and has held exhibitions across the Middle East. Her exquisite designs and choice of high-quality fabrics have made her a favourite amongst style-conscious women in the Middle East.

“We have had an amazing response in the UAE. The clients in Dubai have appreciated the quality of our fabrics, our intricate craftsmanship and the elegance of our designs. The exhibition has given me the opportunity to connect with a diverse audience, and it has been rewarding to see Pakistani fashion receive such admiration and recognition on an international platform.”

Ambreen’s clients mainly consist of women who appreciate elegant, well-crafted outfits that combine traditional aesthetics with contemporary styling.

Over the years, Ambreen has built a loyal customer base in her home country and overseas, particularly in the UAE.

What began as a small venture for Ambreen has now grown into an established brand known for quality and design that celebrates femininity.

Ambreen sees Pakistan’s fashion industry as extremely lucrative.

“Pakistan’s fashion industry has immense potential. Our country is blessed with talented designers, skilled artisans and a rich textile heritage that is admired around the world. I believe Pakistani fashion will continue to expand globally. The future lies in innovation while preserving our cultural identity and craftsmanship.”

As fashion is constantly evolving, staying creative while meeting clients’ expectations is always a challenge for any designer. Ambreen has kept her focus on these challenges and has maintained a high standard of quality, along with keeping an eye on changing trends.

In international markets, Ambreen has always kept a keen eye on the pulse of style and fashion. Understanding her clients’ needs and their sense of styling has been her mantra for success.

“My goal is to continue expanding my brand internationally while staying true to the values of quality, originality and craftsmanship. I hope to introduce more innovative collections that reflect both modern trends and our rich cultural heritage.”

Ambreen’s advice to young designers is to stay authentic and never stop learning. Success in fashion doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of focus to build an identity. Hard work, consistency and respect for quality will always set one’s efforts and work apart from the rest.

The UAE provides a great platform for designers with its diverse demographics. A culturally rich country with a big segment of the population that values style and fashion, the UAE offers great opportunities to designers from across the world.