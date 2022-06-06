Ambition And Innovation Under One Roof

With an exceptional mix of residential, retail, office and hospitality offerings, One Za’abeel redefines mixed-use development in Dubai owing to its avant-garde approach in architecture, engineering and design

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:11 AM

One Za’abeel is the new landmark mixed-use development by Ithra Dubai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline with the distinctive design of its two towers and its panoramic sky concourse. The development pushes the limits of design and engineering with its skyscrapers standing at 300 metres and 235 metres respectively and dissected by the panoramic sky concourse called The Link. One Za’abeel features the world’s first urban resort under the One&Only Urban Resort brand. Strategically located at the heart of the city, at the intersection of Dubai’s famous Sheikh Zayed Road and its commercial business district area, One Za’abeel is the gateway to Dubai International Financial District and is close to Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport. The project’s principal figures, aside from Ithra Dubai, are main contractors ALEC Engineering and Nikken Sekkei.

One Za’abeel received two prestigious awards in 2019, namely Construction Innovation Awards for ‘Best Innovative Project of the Year’ and Big Project ME’s ‘Mixed-Use Project of the Year’. One Za’abeel also received the ‘Best Innovative Project of The Year Award’ at the Innovation in Construction and FM Awards for the second consecutive year in 2020. With the now completed Link structure, One Za’abeel attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world. One Za’abeel will offer a new kind of sustainable development for residents, tenants, and visitors alike as it aims for a Gold LEED certification.

Construction

Excavation began seven levels below the existing infrastructure of the Happiness Bridge after massive amounts of planning and coordination with Dubai Municipality and the Road and Transport Authority to ensure that all steps are being carried out with safety at the forefront. The Link was constructed of seven steel modules and was lifted to its current place at 100 metres in two steps. One Za’abeel Tower and One Za’abeel The Residences were topped out in April 2021. The One Za’abeel Towers were not built vertically, like most buildings — every level was inclined about 1.5mm as part of the precambered build.

The Link Lift

The Link was constructed of seven steel modules —named Assembly A-G— that were slid into place before they were lifted into their position. The structure began to take shape in a series of slides that began in May 2020 to elongate the cantilevered building, before being lifted to its final position 100 metres above ground level. By July 2020, The Link was undergoing final technical preparations in anticipation of its epic ascent. The Link weighs 13,000 tons upon completion.

The Link – First Lift

Ithra Dubai accomplished one of the heaviest lifts in the region in September 2020 when it lifted the first section of The Link weighing 8,720 tons to its final position 100 metres above the ground. The first section is 192m long and the lift was carried out over a period of 12 days.

The Link – Second Lift

The second (and final) lift was completed in October 2020 and was executed over the course of four days. More than 55 jacks and strand jacks, and 12.2km of strands were required to lift this final portion, weighing over 930 tons.

Building Specifications

The development will feature 26,000 square metres of premium office spaces, 264 residential units, 12,000 square metres of retail space, 229 hotel rooms, ranging from exceptional luxury to ultra-luxury and exquisite serviced apartments.

One Za’abeel Tower

One Za’abeel Tower, 300 metres tall, will house 67 storeys and will host deluxe office spaces and the world’s first One&Only urban (vertical) resort, an ideal retreat for Dubai’s thriving business community and urban travellers seeking a unique hotel experience.

One Za’abeel The Residences

One Za’abeel The Residences, 235 metres tall, will house 57 storeys and will be primarily residential and offer 264 ultra-luxurious apartments — a mix of luxury one, two, three and four-bedroom simplexes and duplexes and a five-bedroom penthouse.

The Gallery

The Gallery on the podium level will offer a range of high-end retail and leisure experiences over three floors with 12,000 square meters of retail space.

The Link

The Link provides an elevated lifestyle destination, providing 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform. A wide range of restaurants and bars, an observation deck, gym, spa, pool, banquet hall, and a roof top terrace will be on offer.

Construction Updates

October 2019 — Second Slide of the link

The second slide of The Link in a series of six slides in preparation to lift The Link 100 metres above ground took place on October 13.

July 2020 — Final Slide of the Link

Ithra Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel development achieved a major milestone with The Link accomplishing its final slide at ground level. This part of the structure is now extended to its ultimate length, bracing The Link for its show-stopping engineering feat, where it will be lifted 100 metres above ground level to its final position connecting the two towers.

September 2020 — The Link’s First Lift

Ithra Dubai accomplished a new milestone with the lift of the 192-metre long first section of the Link, now connecting the two towers of the iconic One Za’abeel 100 metres above ground level.

October 2020 — The Link is Completed and Qualified for Guinness World Record

Ithra Dubai announced the final lift of The Link and its successful completion. The Link qualifies One Za’abeel to attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world. The Link structure is now finalised after completing all construction milestones, reaching its final length of 226 meters and standing 100 meters above ground level.

April 2021 — Top Out of Tower A and B

One Za’abeel Top Out announcement ceremony with Ithra Dubai and ALEC respresentatives including Ithra Dubai’s CEO Issam Galadari.