All set to dazzle

Anil Dhanak, Managing Director, Kanz Jewels

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 12:24 PM

Kanz Jewels announced the special offers that they have lined up this Diwali to meet the growing demand for gold and diamond jewellery in the market. Announcing this in a press release Anil Dhanak, managing director, said Diwali is the time of the year when the demand for gold goes up. “People buy gold during this time for their personal use as well as a gift to their loved ones. At Kanz, we have a wide range of exquisite gold as well as diamond jewellery to meet this need. We also provide an ever-changing collection of timeless jewellery pieces that complement the customer's taste and enhances their look. We have a wide range of hand crafted jewellery to make everyday special and special days more memorable. We constantly keep track of the trends and come out with what is ideal for each season. In addition, we also have a unique online jewellery collection for those who want to shop for their favourite jewellery from the comforts of their homes,” he added.

“As an active participant of City of Gold Diwali Glow offers, the promotion by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, we provide our customers who buy jewellery, the chance to win up to Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers. We are also providing up to 50 per cent discount on making charges on select gold jewellery collection. Infact, on certain gold jewellery collection, there is zero making charge. Customers also get 50 to 75 per cent discount on diamond jewellery as well as free gifts upon purchase. These Diwali offers are valid only till November 6th,” he pointed out.

Many internationally renowned celebrities are regular customers of Kanz. Kanz Jewels, is the most preferred jeweler in the region, for movie stars, sports personalities, diplomats, industry leaders, as well as tourists from across the globe.

Established in 1991 by the dynamic Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewelers in the Deira Gold Souk. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 10 showrooms over the past few years. Kanz Jewels is also in the process of expanding by opening two new showrooms next year. Kanz Jewels has got its own special state-of-the-art workshop for manufacturing jewelry. This facility ensures that every Kanz jewellery piece is unique in its own way and different from the next. These exquisite and exclusive designs are available only at Kanz Jewels showrooms. “I believe it is our product designs, jewellery range with high quality craftsmanship and excellent service that have made Kanz, the favourite of customers in this part of the region. Kanz, an Arabic word which means treasure has stayed true to its meaning among discerning customers. Our wide range of collections include bridal, full set, bracelets, bangles, rings, earrings, chains as well as accessories. We have a special workshop for manufacturing jewelry and this helps us to create unique pieces. We have a wide network of distributors and we import from Italy, Korea, Turkey, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Malaysia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain etc., All our stores are strategically located and the ambience makes every jewellery shopping a golden experience,” said Dhanak.