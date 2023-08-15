All is set for 5th Tristar ‘Safety at Sea’event on November 6 in Dubai

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, emphasises the need for dialogue and partnership to ensure quick action and efficient solutions across an industry facing multiple challenges

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne opening the inaugural ‘Safety at Sea’ conference on November 10, 2019.

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:25 AM

Tristar Eships, the Maritime Logistics division of Tristar Group, has announced that the fifth edition of the ‘Safety at Sea’ conference will be held on November 6 at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa at The Palm Jumeriah in Dubai.

‘Safety at Sea’ is a dedicated platform for seafarers, and the safest ways forward for the fraternity, through medical care and social outreach, maritime education, professional training, removing physical and social obstacles, and increasing cooperation and coordination. Tristar aims to address concerns and increase care, through collective industry-wide action.

The annual event recognises the diligence and dedication of seafaring under difficult conditions, and presents solutions, innovations, and best practices for their physical, social, and psychological well-being.

Speakers and panellists include medical professionals, port-based welfare specialists, business leaders and industry authorities. The event also gives maritime workers a forum to highlight the challenges that frequently come their way and ask for the specific support they need.

Tristar Eships and head office staff pose after the conclusion of the 4th edition held on November 22, 2022.

The conference will be attended by the UAE government officials, leaders of the region’s maritime industry, and representatives from maritime organisations, in addition to seafarers. It will also be broadcast live to crewing centres around the world and viewed by several thousand maritime workers on digital platforms. This unique global initiative launched in 2019 continues to draw industrywide attention to maritime workers, and the importance of their well-being.

Tristar has received leading plaudits and recognition for its ‘Safety at Sea’ initiative from Arabia CSR Network, Seatrade Maritime Awards, Maritime Standard Awards, and Logistics Middle East Awards.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, emphasised the need for dialogue and partnership to ensure quick action and efficient solutions across an industry facing multiple challenges.

“In the last four years, Safety at Sea has become a platform to initiate discussion, unite industry, and encourage them to take collective action. Sessions will include overviews and outlooks and emphasise how best we can adopt to dynamic market situations, with the human factor at its heart,” he said.

Tristar Group is a global business, headquartered in Dubai, which offers end-to-end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies, and intergovernmental organizations. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialised warehousing, fuel farm management, commercial aviation refueling, and turnkey fuel supply operations. The company has a global presence in 29 countries and territories across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.