All Eyes Now On The Skies

With unparalleled world-class services and connections, the national airlines is celebrating the Türkiye National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai by linking the globe

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines’ main fields of activity are all types of domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation as an endeavour to unite people, cultures, continents, countries, and cities whilst providing new, inspiring travel experiences for all. As the airline flying to more countries than any other, Turkish Airlines flies to 334 destinations in 128 countries, of which 50 are domestic and 284 are international. Turkish Airlines has 371 aircraft in its fleet, of which 351 are passenger aircraft — including 104 wide-body and 247 narrow-body — and 20 are freighters.

Bolstering its global brand identity as a leader in the world aviation sector with its top calibre, experienced staff and Group companies, Turkish Airlines has 18 subsidiaries and affiliates. Thanks to the subsidiaries and affiliates, Turkish Airlines provides flexibility, quality, and productivity across its operations, while reducing costs, which increases its competitive power and efficiency.

Focusing on protecting the richness of nature for the future generations in Türkiye and in 128 countries in its flight network, Turkish Airlines started to use sustainable aviation fuel on its flights. Aviation fuel obtained from sustainable sources was used for the first time in the beginning of 2022. Sustainable aviation fuel that will be used for Turkish Airlines has 87 per cent less greenhouse gas compared to fossil fuels. The fuelling

process is also facilitated by Turkish Airlines subsidiary Turkish Fuel Services (TFS). The next goal of the flag carrier goes even further than using sustainable fuel for its flights; conducting ‘Microalgae Based Sustainable BioJet Fuel Project (MICRO-JET)’ with its partners. When the project is complete, the first carbon negative integrated bio refinery of Türkiye and Europe will start its service.

Turkish Airlines was also the fastest to recover amongst the European carriers following the serious effects of the pandemic on aviation. Unlike many others, the flag carrier decided to increase its number of destinations worldwide instead of shrinking, strengthening its flight network even more for the post-Covid world. With the world continuing to open once again, Turkish Airlines is poised to continue its rise to success with its young fleet, unparalleled connection opportunities and world class service.

Significant Recycling Effort by Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines started over 100 operational optimisation projects since 2008 in order to lower its carbon footprint and successfully implemented them throughout the years. With these projects implemented in every stage of the trip along with ground operations, 15 thousand 363 tonnes of fuel was saved, and 48 thousand 394 tonnes of carbon dioxide were prevented from being dispersed into the atmosphere during the third quarter of 2021. During the first three quarters, total CO2 prevention was at 85 thousand 119 tonnes.

During 2019, the best year of global aviation prior to the pandemic, Türkiye’s flag carrier airline saved enough soil to cover 63 football fields, while saving 3 thousand 648 trees with its preventative measures in aircraft maintenance operations. Preventing machine and aircraft oil to reach natural water sources, Turkish Technic saved enough water to fill 784 Olympic pools.

As for the packaging of the inflight products, Türkiye’s global carrier opts to use starch-based material that can be easily reclaimed by nature. During 2019 flights, Turkish Airlines prevented usage of over 176 tonnes of plastic by using bio packaging. Other initiatives included removing combs and shoehorns from travel kits, preventing 105 tonnes of plastic waste, distributing all travel and toy kits without exterior bags, thereby rendering 15 million 229 thousand and 348 bags unnecessary to produce. 145 thousand 743 kg of textile waste was recycled to textile products by licensed recycling firms. The flag carrier will continue to take preventative measures to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and maintain its support for efforts to develop a sustainable aviation fuel.

On the occasion of the Türkiye National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, Turkish Airlines wishes all clear blue skies of prosperity and success to all fellow countrymen and a warm welcome to passengers from all over the world. May the coming days and years lead to renewed relations between the UAE and Türkiye.