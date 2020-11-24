Al Yousuf Elevators: Moving the world at a steady pace

Al Yousuf Elevators and Escalators LLC (Ayees) has mobilised some of the UAE's most iconic projects

Mobility in our world is nothing like what our predecessor experienced. Those long flights of stairs that once seemed impossible to climb have now transformed into escalators, elevators and automated walkways to bring convenience into the lives of young and old. At the forefront of taking UAE-based businesses and residents to the next level, quite literally, is Al Yousuf Elevators and Escalators LLC (Ayees). Experts in the field of vertical transportation, the organisation holds over six decades of excellence with a team of highly qualified technicians and engineers who are well-versed in the latest innovation, trends and techniques.



Ayees started its partnership exclusively with two of the top elevator manufacturers in the world, namely Fujitec Co. Ltd, Japan, and Kleemann, Greece. Fujitec Co. Japan is a leading global manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and auto walks, providing cutting edge technology in vertical transportation. They specialise in providing customised elevator solutions to their clients. Kleemann, Greece, on the other hand is the most preferred European supplier of hydraulic, traction, MR, MRL, freight elevators, escalators, auto walks, and car parking systems.



We deliver the best quality in production with business partners who have facilities in Japan,Greece and China. Ayees is regarded as the single-window solution provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of cutting-edge vertical transportation systems as quoted by the CEO Ahmad Al Yousuf.



The brand showcases a strong track record of supplying, installing and maintenance of vertical transportations in some of the UAE's iconic destinations and projects. These include The Pointe, Residential Buildings and Hotels - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Water Canal, City Walk, Palm Jumeirah Rail Transit System, Dubai International Airport Concourse 2 and 3, as well as the Dubai Metro.



Ayees has already executed mega projects, like Dubai Airport, Dubai Metro, Dubai Business Park with Governmental authorities. As well as luxurious project with well-known developers, from the likes of ARENCO, Nakheel, Meeras, Dubai properties, Emaar, Danube, Damac, DIRE and much more.



Ongoing projects include Palm Jumeirah, Deira Waterfront, Expo 2020 Pavilions and many residential and commercial buildings as well. They have also installed specialised lifts at the Ministry of Education to cater to People of Determination.



"Ayees is proud to have achieved timely results, delivering excellence according to the customised specifications of our clients. Furthermore, we provide a state-of-the-art client care where we have a dedicated team on standby to respond to maintenance requests within two hours of receiving queries," said Al Yousuf.

Ayees comprehensive portfolio and customer service approach has retained over 99 per cent of clients. This also owes itself to its use of authentic spare parts and competitive maintenance rates.



Client testimonials



Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC

Al Yousuf Elevators and Escalators had successfully installed and commissioned the Fujitech brand elevator works for Amity University. The project included work for 15 elevators and one escalator. We would like to take the opportunity to express our gratitude for their outstanding performance, perversance and commitment for delivering the elevators and escalators in line with project specifications.