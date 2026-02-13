Al Yasat Private School sets the standard for university readiness in Abu Dhabi

In a competitive and rapidly changing education landscape, Al Yasat Private School continues to distinguish itself through strong academic outcomes, intentional guidance, and a future focused approach to learning.

During a recent conversation with Scott Carnochan, Head of School, it became clear that success at Al Yasat is defined by preparation with purpose. While academic results are important, they are built on confidence, opportunity, and steady support rather than pressure.

This approach has produced measurable results. The Class of 2025 achieved a 100 per cent university acceptance rate, with 90 per cent of students receiving full scholarships, many awarded by international universities abroad. These outcomes reflect years of structured preparation and early planning rather than last minute decision making.

University readiness at Al Yasat begins well before the final years of school. From Grade 8 onward, students are supported in exploring pathways that align with their strengths and interests. This was evident at the 6th Edition University Fair, where students and parents engaged directly with representatives from more than 23 colleges and universities, gaining firsthand insight into admissions requirements, programs, and career options.

Beyond academics, Al Yasat emphasises education that mirrors the real world. Its curriculum includes advanced STEM, aviation studies, esports, sustainability initiatives, and global exposure opportunities. These programmes develop adaptability, problem solving skills, and awareness of emerging fields.

Families are viewed as essential partners in the educational journey. Consistent communication and shared goals help ensure students progress with confidence and direction.

With multiple awards for sustainability, innovation, and student achievement, Al Yasat Private School continues to attract families seeking proven outcomes and global opportunity.

Families are encouraged to visit the campus and experience the

Al Yasat approach firsthand.