Al Nahda Centre has been named an associate partner of Dubai Capitals for Season 5 of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20). The partnership was announced at a press conference at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel. The event opened with an introductory speech by Noor, an AI-powered robot, highlighting the centre’s focus on innovation and smart customer experiences.

The agreement was signed by Nabeel Ahmed Mohammed, CEO, and Rashid Aslam, director, on behalf of Al Nahda Centre. Sujoy Ganguly, chief commercial officer at GMR Sports, and Ajith Gopinathan Nair, vice president – corporate finance and strategy at GMR Group, signed on behalf of Dubai Capitals. UAE national team cricketer Haider Ali, Al Nahda Centre operations director Faizal Bin Muhammed and Dubai Capitals AGM – sports operations Siva Kumar also attended.

The partnership will include joint branding, fan engagement activities and customer contests offering opportunities to win tickets to Dubai Capitals’ home matches. Al Nahda Centre will also handle end-to-end visa processing for the team’s players and support staff.

"Behind every document is a person moving forward," said Aslam. "Dubai Capitals bring diverse communities together on the pitch. We serve that exact diversity every single day, and this partnership allows even more residents to discover how we support them."

Al Nahda Centre will celebrate the UAE’s 55th National Day on December 1, 2026, under the theme “Many Nationalities. United Under One Flag.” The event will feature an official flag-hoisting ceremony, traditional Emirati performances and multicultural programmes.