Al Maya Group: Four decades of serving the Indian community in the UAE

Al Maya Supermarkets is celebrating India's 80th Independence Day by recognising the nation's rich cultural heritage, remarkable development journey, and enduring friendship with the UAE.

As India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the country's progress, diversity, innovation, and growing global contribution, as well as the valued role of the Indian community in the UAE. To mark the occasion, Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE have been festively decorated, reflecting the pride, colour, and celebratory spirit associated with India's Independence Day.

Al Maya Supermarkets are fully prepared to cater to Indian families, residents, visitors, and customers from different regions of India through an extensive portfolio of authentic and trusted Indian products.

The selection includes rice, flour, pulses, spices, cooking ingredients, pickles, snacks, confectionery, beverages, Indian sweets, dairy products, frozen foods, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, personal care items, household essentials, and numerous regional favourites.

Through its longstanding relationships with Indian manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers, Al Maya continues to bring the diversity of India's food and consumer products sector closer to customers across the UAE.

The Independence Day celebration also reflects the exceptional development of UAE–India relations. The two countries share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covering trade, investment, energy, food security, technology, education, financial services, aviation, digital infrastructure, connectivity, and culture.

The UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has emerged as one of the most important milestones in this journey. Since entering into force in May 2022, CEPA has widened market access, strengthened supply chains, and created new opportunities for manufacturers, exporters, retailers, entrepreneurs, and consumers in both countries.

The increasing use of digital payment platforms and financial technology has added another practical dimension to the relationship. Cooperation involving RuPay, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), local currency settlement, and the UAE's JAYWAN payment system reflects the modern and forward-looking character of the partnership.

Al Maya supports this growing digital connection by offering convenient payment options for eligible customers. RuPay cardholders can use RuPay-enabled payment facilities at Al Maya Supermarkets, subject to the international usage arrangements of their issuing banks.

This complements the availability of UPI payments across Al Maya's UAE outlets, providing Indian residents and visitors with a familiar and convenient digital payment experience.

Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, said: "On the proud occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of India and to the vibrant Indian community residing in the United Arab Emirates. This historic occasion celebrates India's freedom, rich heritage, economic progress, spirit of innovation, and the remarkable achievements of its people.

"The friendship between the UAE and India is truly exceptional. Built on mutual trust, respect, shared aspirations, and deep people-to-people connections, it has evolved into a comprehensive and forward-looking strategic partnership. CEPA has been a transformative milestone, strengthening trade, investment, and supply chains while opening new opportunities for businesses and consumers. Cooperation in local currency settlement, RuPay, UPI, JAYWAN, education, energy, food security, and technology further demonstrates the depth and modern character of this relationship.

"For more than four decades, we have worked closely with Indian manufacturers, exporters, and brands to provide customers with an extensive range of authentic Indian products. Our supermarkets have been festively decorated to commemorate this important occasion and are fully prepared to serve Indian families and all customers who appreciate the exceptional quality and diversity of Indian products.

"The availability of RuPay-enabled payment facilities and UPI payments also reflects the growing digital connections between the UAE and India. I remain confident that the partnership between these two great nations will continue to reach new heights under the visionary leadership of both countries. May India continue its journey of peace, progress, innovation, and prosperity."

Al Maya Supermarkets remains committed to serving the UAE's diverse and multicultural population through an extensive product selection, high standards of quality, convenient locations, and an inclusive shopping environment.

Established in 1982, Al Maya Group is a leading UAE-based business group with significant operations in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

The Group operates around 40 supermarkets across the UAE and represents and distributes a wide portfolio of international brands throughout the region. Al Maya Supermarkets are recognised for their extensive product selection, quality standards, convenient locations, and commitment to meeting the needs of the UAE's multicultural communities.