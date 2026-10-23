Al-Futtaim Contracting plays a key role in delivering Al Shera’a

Al-Futtaim Contracting has played a key role in delivering Al Shera’a — the new headquarters of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in Al Jaddaf’s Cultural Village. The company’s integrated operating platform, including the specialist capabilities of Al-Futtaim Technologies, support the successful delivery of the project on time, according to its senior executives.

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Contracting, said Al Shera’a sets a new benchmark for how engineering, technology and sustainability can come together to shape the next generation of intelligent buildings.

"For Al-Futtaim Contracting, the significance of the project lies not only in its scale and ambition, but also in what it represents for the future of the built environment: buildings that are more connected, efficient and responsive throughout their lifecycle."

Al Shera’a spans more than two million square feet and operates through a wider ecosystem comprising over 110,000 smart sensors and approximately 100 connected systems. Contributing to an environment of this complexity required disciplined planning, strong technical coordination and careful management of interfaces across the project.

Serpakkam said Al-Futtaim Contracting’s integrated operating model brought particular value to this project. “Within Al-Futtaim Contracting, we bring together construction, engineering, facilities management and technology through one integrated operating platform, giving clients access to specialist capabilities across the asset lifecycle.”

For projects of this nature, he said successful execution depends on more than delivering individual systems. It requires early coordination with the client, consultants, contractors and technology partners, and a clear understanding of how each component contributes to the performance of the wider development.

"Al Shera’a brings clean energy, operational performance and user experience together in one connected environment. Our contribution reflects Al-Futtaim Contracting’s broader commitment to using advanced technology and sustainable practices to deliver quality, efficiency, reliability and safety."

Technologies Support

Razi Hamada, General Manager – Technologies, Al-Futtaim Contracting, said the company’s tech solutions support the building’s sustainability and energy-efficiency objectives.

“On a building of Al Shera’a’s scale and ambition, the most effective technology works seamlessly in the background. Behind that simplicity is a sophisticated network of systems that must communicate reliably, respond in real time and operate as one connected environment.”

As Al-Futtaim Contracting’s technology division, he said Al-Futtaim Technologies focused on delivering part of that foundation through integrated security and ICT infrastructure. “At a high level, we delivered surveillance and security management, access management, vehicle and parking controls, assistance and communication systems, together with the wired and wireless network infrastructure supporting them.”

Integration was a central requirement. The systems needed to operate within the building’s wider digital environment, including the OpenBlue platform, so information could flow across a common operational framework. Al-Futtaim Technologies served as the systems integrator, connecting CCTV, access control, visitor management and parking management systems to OpenBlue through defined interfaces and APIs that enabled data exchange across the wider smart-building environment. Al Shera’a’s wider digital environment brings together more than 110,000 smart sensors and approximately 100 independent systems that generate over 1.9 million automated control commands each day, underlining the scale and coordination required.

“The principles applied on Al Shera’a reflect our wider approach as a trusted technology partner to the real estate sector. Al-Futtaim Technologies brings together digital infrastructure, security solutions, enterprise platform and advanced building management systems in one integrated offering. This gives clients access to scalable, future-ready systems that improve efficiency, strengthen security and support better building performance,” Hamada said.

Sustainability is an important part of that approach. While Al Shera’a’s photovoltaic infrastructure supports its net-positive energy performance, connected systems and reliable data can improve operational visibility, support faster decisions and enable proactive maintenance.

“Across our wider technology offering, advanced building management systems also help optimise energy use and indoor air quality. Al-Futtaim Technologies’ ICT network, Wi-Fi, CCTV and security infrastructure entered beneficial use in mid-March 2026, enabling live connectivity, monitoring and security operations," he said.

Energy-efficient locks, network switches and related equipment were also specified for the project, supporting reduced energy consumption across the installed technology infrastructure.

“For employees and visitors, that intelligence should translate into a simpler experience. From parking and arrival to secure access, connectivity and assistance, the technology should make interactions with the building more intuitive while the technical complexity remains behind the scenes. The ICT design supports up to 184 concurrent users per wireless access point. The integrated OpenBlue environment also allows relevant building and car-park information to be viewed through a single interface, simplifying access to information for operational teams.

For Al-Futtaim Technologies, success lies in how effectively the systems work together and improve the performance of the building. Bringing critical technologies into a coordinated environment at this scale reflects our role as an integrated technology partner, supporting a safer, more efficient and more people-centred workplace through reliable, future-ready systems."