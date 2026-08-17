Al Dobowi Group: Powering industries across the globe

The Al Dobowi Group was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East. Over five decades, the company has evolved into a global systems and solutions provider across tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management.

Today, the group has a presence in more than 10 countries and employs over 2,000 people. Its portfolio includes batteries for motive power and automotive applications, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems, and technical rubber products.

The group contract-manufactures its tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using proprietary equipment and in-house research and development.

Al Dobowi is also the largest battery manufacturer in the Mena region, providing both automotive and industrial battery solutions that power a wide range of global economic activities.

Eternity Technologies

Leading UAE industrial manufacturer Eternity Technologies is one of the fastest-growing industrial battery companies in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts, as well as renewable energy storage solutions including off-grid solar systems.

Eternity Technologies operates from a unique, state-of-the-art global and regional manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacture and supply of high-performance industrial batteries.

Founded in 2011 by the Al Dobowi Group in Ras Al Khaimah, Eternity Technologies quickly became a strong force in the manufacture of lead-acid batteries for the motive power market, supporting applications such as electric forklift trucks. In 2014, the company launched its full range of OPzV and OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market.

In 2020, Eternity Technologies further expanded its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V and 12V Gel Blocs for light traction and renewable standby applications. To mark its 10-year anniversary in 2021, the company launched QUASAR, a new-generation Thin Tube Carbon Nano Motive Battery designed for demanding motive applications.

QUASAR batteries offer longer running times, fast-charging capabilities, extended lifespan, and high performance in cold-storage environments, particularly for heavy-duty material handling such as airport ground support. Today, the company sells to more than 100 countries worldwide. In addition to two major manufacturing facilities in the UAE, Eternity Technologies has established partner operations in Germany, Spain, the USA, Chile, and South Africa, enabling regional distributorship and local cell assembly.

Eternity Technologies offers a comprehensive product range, including cells, batteries, blocs, chargers and accessories for the Motive Power, Standby Power and Renewable Energy markets.

The company also plays a role in solar energy storage and sustainability in the UAE, operating within a circular-economy framework that uses more than 80 per cent recycled materials in manufacturing. With its products up to 99 per cent recyclable, Eternity Technologies continues to expand its industrial battery solutions while contributing to the UAE’s circular economy.

Wishes for the Independence Day

Freedom is not merely a gift of history — it is a responsibility entrusted to every generation. On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to building a nation where unity triumphs over division, kindness over hatred, and hope over despair. Together, let us strive for an India that continues to inspire the world through its values, diversity, and resilience. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and pride on this Independence Day.