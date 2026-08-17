Al Ansari Exchange: Financial connectivity central to relationships

India's remarkable economic journey has always been driven by the ambition of its people, both at home and around the world. As the country celebrates its 80th Independence Day, it is also a time to recognise the contribution of millions of Indians living overseas who continue to strengthen India's economy while helping shape the communities in which they live. In the UAE, the Indian community has long been a cornerstone of the country's social and economic fabric, creating one of the strongest and most enduring partnerships between two nations.

Financial connectivity has been central to that relationship for decades. Every transfer made by an expatriate carries a purpose that goes well beyond the movement of money. It represents a family's future, a child's education, support for parents, investment in a business or the fulfilment of long-term aspirations. India remained the world's largest recipient of remittances during FY2025-26, receiving a record $135.46 billion from its global diaspora. These figures reflect not only the scale of overseas Indian communities but also the importance of trusted financial institutions that enable secure and efficient cross-border transactions.

Customer expectations continue to evolve alongside advances in technology. Convenience, speed and transparency have become essential, but equally important is the confidence that every transaction will be completed securely and reliably. The future of financial services lies in creating experiences that combine digital innovation with personalised service, ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they engage based on their individual needs.

For over six decades, Al Ansari Exchange has focused on building that balance. We have continued to invest in advanced digital capabilities while maintaining one of the UAE's most extensive branch networks, creating a truly omnichannel experience for our customers. Whether customers prefer to transact through our digital platforms or visit a branch, our objective remains the same: delivering reliable, efficient and customer-centric financial services built on trust.

As economic cooperation between India and the UAE continues to deepen across trade, investment, technology and financial services, the need for seamless financial connectivity will only become more important. Exchange houses have an essential role to play in supporting that growth by expanding financial access, enabling cross-border commerce and helping communities remain connected across borders.

As India marks another year of independence, Al Ansari Exchange remains committed to supporting this enduring partnership through innovative financial solutions, trusted service and a continued focus on making financial services more accessible, more inclusive and better aligned with the evolving needs of our customers.

— Ali Al Najjar is the CEO of Al Ansari Exchange.