Ajyal Al Falah students lead the way in combating diabetes and driving sustainable healthcare innovation

Ajyal Al Falah High School recently hosted a successful Science Fair under the theme “Shaping the future of the UAE: The role of science and technology.” The event was organised under the guidance of Fatma Zohra, Head of Science and Assistant Principal, and showcased the creativity, innovation, and scientific rigour of the’ school’s young researchers.

Distinguished guests and expert support

The fair was honoured by the presence of Fatma Ahmed Almusawi, Member of the UAE Youth Council for Entrepreneurship, environmental researcher, first certified Emirati Tea Master, and Dr Ahmed Abdalla Daoud, Assistant Professor at Liwa University and researcher in Emergency Medical Care. Both guests commended the students’ efforts and supported the quality assurance process of the projects, ensuring that all experiments met high academic and scientific standards.

Innovative student projects

Grade 12 students presented a wide range of innovative projects, from sustainability solutions to biomedical research. Among the highlights were:

A microalgae lamp capable of absorbing up to 150 times more CO than trees.

Improvements to hydraulic lift systems used in the UAE.

A comparative study of electrolyte concentrations in various solutions.

An analysis comparing spirulina, matcha, and green tea for protein and antioxidant content.

The design of a low-cost DIY spectrometer.

A decaffeination process using separatory funnel extraction with organic solvents such as dichloromethane and ethyl acetate.

Spotlight project: Combating diabetes with nature

One of the most outstanding experiments, highlighted by the visiting experts, was titled “Evaluation of the antidiabetic and antioxidant properties of Moringa oleifera, Costus speciosus, and Trigonella foenum-graecum extracts.”

The research was conducted by the Grade 12 student Hamdan Fahad Hussain Al Marzouqi, in collaboration with Salma Mashaly, the Biology teacher at Ajyal International School Al Falah.

Project overview

The project explored the potential of three traditional medicinal plants, Moringa oleifera, Costus speciosus, and Trigonella foenum-graecum (fenugreek), to combat diabetes and oxidative stress. Using in-vitro assays, the extracts were tested for their ability to inhibit - amylase (an enzyme that breaks down starch into glucose) and to reduce potassium permanganate, an indicator of antioxidant activity.

Among the plants studied, Moringa oleifera demonstrated the most significant combined antidiabetic and antioxidant effects, indicating its strong potential as a natural aid for regulating blood sugar levels and reducing oxidative damage.

Towards sustainable healthcare innovation

The findings of this project hold promise for the development of natural, plant-based supplements or nutraceuticals to help manage diabetes and related conditions. These extracts could be further explored for incorporation into functional foods, herbal medicines, or pharmaceutical products, aligning with the UAE’s national agenda to reduce diabetes prevalence.

With continued vivo and clinical research, such student-led innovations could pave the way for safe, affordable, and locally sourced therapies, promoting both public health and sustainable healthcare innovation across the UAE.