AJMS Group’s Marmin AI turns GCC e‑invoicing compliance into working capital

From a mandatory compliance shift to live success stories across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia — and the working-capital horizon beyond.

The GCC is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation change in how business is taxed and transacted. The UAE’s mandatory e-invoicing programme, Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA “Fatoorah” rollout, Malaysia’s MyInvois — across the countries, the invoice is being transformed from an internal document into a structured, validated, real-time record exchanged through accredited digital channels. For finance leaders, the question is no longer whether to adapt, but how to do it without disrupting the business they run.

Few organisations are better placed to answer that question than AJMS Group and its flagship technology platform, Marmin AI.

AJMS Group: Trust built at the regulator’s table

For more than a decade, AJMS Group has worked extensively alongside regulators across the GCC and the wider MENA region — on taxation, on regulatory compliance, on data protection, and on the emerging frameworks for open finance. That proximity has given the Group a rare and practical command of the nuances that separate a genuinely compliant system from one that merely appears to function. In a field where the difference between the two can mean penalties, reputational damage, or rejected filings, that understanding is the foundation of trust.

That standing has been formally recognised. AJMS Group was selected as one of the UAE Ministry of Economy’s “Future 100” — the national programme that identifies and champions the enterprises shaping the country’s economic future. It is on this foundation of regulatory depth and recognised credibility that AJMS committed a $20 million strategic investment into Marmin AI: to build compliance technology that regulators recognise and businesses can rely on.

Marmin AI: Compliance made seamless

Marmin AI Software Design L.L.C., a Dubai-headquartered AJMS Group entity, is a UAE Ministry of Finance Pre-Approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) operating a Peppol-certified Access Point. In plain terms, it is the regulated, trusted channel through which a business’s invoices reach the tax authority — correctly formatted, validated, and on time.

The platform is engineered to make compliance recede into the background. It connects directly into existing ERP, billing, and accounting systems through secure APIs and gateways; validates every invoice against the applicable tax rules before it is sent; transmits it across the accredited network; and reports the required data to the authority — all without forcing finance teams to abandon the tools and workflows they already use. Onboarding, digital certificate provisioning, FTA and EmaraTax readiness, and ongoing managed compliance are delivered as a continuous service, not a one-off installation, because in a real-time regime compliance is never simply “done.”

Crucially, Marmin was built for multiple jurisdictions from the outset. Operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, India, and Belgium, it allows a business trading across borders to run on a single compliance backbone rather than a patchwork of local point solutions. And in its ASP role, the platform handles invoice data strictly for the purpose of compliance, under the confidentiality, encryption, and information-security standards the framework demands — the discipline on which its regulatory trust rests.

Proven across the region

What sets Marmin apart is not the promise of compliance, but the proof of it — delivered across markets at very different stages of their e-invoicing journeys. In the UAE, the platform is live on EmaraTax, helping enterprises and SMEs alike prepare for and operate under the mandatory phases without disruption.

In Saudi Arabia, where ZATCA’s Fatoorah programme has moved businesses through successive integration waves, and direct ERP integration have allowed companies to meet the requirements without overhauling their core systems. In Malaysia, as the MyInvois in addition of PEPPOL framework rolls out in phases, the same platform supports connectivity and structured onboarding.

The common thread across these markets is seamlessness: integration that fits the systems a business already runs, onboarding that is guided rather than gruelling, multi-entity and multi-jurisdiction consolidation handled in one place, and a platform that keeps pace with rules as they evolve so clients stay ahead of deadlines rather than chasing them.

For finance teams, the measure of success is quiet — invoices that simply flow, validated and on time, while the business gets on with business.

That breadth is matched by depth of integration. Marmin connects with the systems enterprises actually run — from major ERP suites such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics to widely used mid-market accounting platforms — so that adopting e-invoicing becomes a configuration exercise rather than a re-engineering project.

The effect is that organisations of very different sizes, from large groups handling thousands of invoices a month to growing SMEs issuing a few hundred, have been able to come online quickly, validate every document against the relevant authority’s requirements, and keep a complete, audit-ready record — without adding headcount or slowing the business down.

The Horizon: When the Invoice Becomes Working Capital

Getting compliance right is the immediate prize. But it creates a second, larger opportunity. Once every invoice is validated, timestamped, and exchanged in real time, a business holds verifiable proof of its own receivables — and that proof can unlock the oldest constraint in commerce: the gap between delivering goods and being paid for them. With that trusted record, instruments such as invoice discounting and supply chain finance become faster, safer, and accessible to businesses that traditional lenders have long found hard to assess.

This is where AJMS Group’s open-finance vision comes into focus — and where its discipline matters most. Such financing happens only on the explicit, revocable consent of the data owner. The data created for compliance is used for compliance; anything beyond that begins, and ends, with the business’s permission, on rails kept deliberately separate from the regulated channel and aligned with the UAE’s emerging open finance framework. Handled this way, the same validated invoice that keeps a company compliant today can, tomorrow and on the company’s own terms, become a source of working capital — turning a regulatory obligation into a genuine engine of growth.

The road ahead

The GCC is fast becoming a global reference point for digital tax infrastructure, and the UAE sits at its centre. The businesses that will thrive are those that treat e-invoicing not as a deadline to survive, but as the foundation of a smarter, faster, more trusted finance function.

With a decade of regulatory partnership behind it, recognition among the nation’s Future 100, and a platform already proven across six jurisdictions, AJMS Group and Marmin AI intend to lead that shift — first by making compliance effortless, and then by turning the trusted data it creates into lasting advantage for the businesses they serve.

"For more than a decade we have sat across the table with regulators throughout the GCC and Mena — on tax, on compliance, on data protection and open finance. That experience taught us a simple truth: technology only matters if it earns trust. With Marmin AI we have built e-invoicing that regulators recognise and businesses depend on — and, in time, a foundation on which those same businesses can access the capital they need to grow," said Dr Abhishek Jajoo, Chairman and Founder, AJMS Group.

Client perspective

"Marmin has been a reliable and fully compliant e-invoicing solution for ZATCA Phase 2 in KSA. The platform is dependable, and the support team has been consistently responsive and efficient — a solution we trust to manage our entire electronic invoicing process," said Rizwan Ahmed, Senior IT Manager, Bateel International LLC.

"Marmin is stable, intuitive, and integrates seamlessly with our existing systems. It has streamlined our invoicing operations and significantly reduced manual effort, while a consistently responsive support team has ensured a smooth and efficient e-invoicing experience," said Mohammed Almutairi, Project Manager, Tasheer (SVTS).