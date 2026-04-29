Ajman University: Where top-tier education meets career readiness

Ajman University (AU) is a community of thinkers, doers, and dreamers driven by a bold purpose: preparing students to succeed in competitive careers and contribute to society.

With nine colleges, AU stands proud as a historic and comprehensive institution now ranked #440 in the world, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE by the 2026 QS World University Rankings. It also holds the #1 position in the UAE for international students and #3 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. Beyond these achievements, AU has earned QS 5+ Stars Overall, reflecting excellence across teaching, employability, research, facilities, and global engagement, an assurance that quality is sustained across every dimension of the student experience.

Academic strength is equally reflected in the performance of individual disciplines. In the 2026 QS Rankings by Subject, several AU programs achieved leading positions within the UAE, giving students and families clear confidence in the strength of their chosen fields. Dentistry is ranked #1 in the UAE, followed by Pharmacy & Pharmacology at #2, while Education and Mathematics hold #3 positions nationally. Medicine, Business & Management Studies, and Computer Science are ranked #4, with Electrical & Electronic Engineering positioned among the top five programs in the UAE. These distinctions demonstrate that excellence extends beyond the institution as a whole and into the programs that shape professional futures.

Ajman University offers more than 50 accredited programmes across bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, alongside diplomas and micro-credentials that provide flexible academic pathways. These programs are supported by advanced laboratories, simulation environments, and clinical facilities designed to connect learning with practice. Through strong partnerships with industry, students gain hands-on experience that builds professional confidence and prepares them to enter competitive and evolving fields. Additionally, through Masar Career Excellence, students engage directly with leading employers and global companies, strengthening their readiness for real-world career opportunities.

Global engagement further strengthens the student journey. Through dual-degree opportunities and international exchange programs, students expand their academic horizons while gaining exposure to diverse educational and professional environments. These international pathways enhance adaptability, broaden perspectives, and position graduates to succeed in an interconnected world.

AU’s transition to a non-profit model represents a defining step in its continued evolution. By reinvesting resources into scholarships, modern facilities, and experiential learning environments, the University continues to expand opportunity and empower students. This commitment ensures that talent is supported, potential is nurtured, and access to high-quality education remains within reach.

As the Fall 2026–27 admissions cycle approaches, Ajman University continues to move forward with clarity of purpose: preparing students not only to graduate, but to contribute, innovate, and lead in a rapidly changing world. This commitment is captured in the University’s guiding message for the year ahead: Be Career Ready, a promise that every student’s journey is shaped by opportunity, strengthened by experience, and directed toward a future of meaningful achievement.

“At Ajman University, every major decision begins with a simple question: how will this expand opportunity for our students?

Our transition to a non-profit model was guided by that principle, ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: scholarships, academic quality, and the learning environments that shape future professionals. Through sustained investment in advanced laboratories, clinical training facilities, and international learning pathways, we are creating an environment where students gain the confidence and experience needed to succeed. Our commitment is clear: every graduate should leave Ajman University prepared not only to earn a degree, but to be truly career ready,” said Karim Seghir, PhD, Chancellor at Ajman University.

For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae.