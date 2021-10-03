Aiming for Number One

The jewellery expert is excited to be part of the India Pavilion and for the upcoming festival season

Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity to represent India and showcase the art, culture, heritage and tradition of Indian handcrafted jewellery in a global forum. As an add-on, it will be done at a time when the nation has kickstarted the celebrations for #Indiaat75, highlighting the country’s achievements over the last 75 years of independence and its vision for the future. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will join hands with the India Pavilion for various promotions and activations during the course of the Expo. It will have a permanent space at the India Pavilion to showcase the brand and curated jewellery collection to the global audience for the entire duration of the Expo. “We are very excited and look forward to an exciting journey representing India and its rich cultural heritage, art, and craft to a global audience,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman – Malabar Group.

Over 25 years of its illustrious journey, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown exponentially and transformed from a small jewellery retail business to an international player across several verticals including gold and diamond jewellery retail, jewellery manufacturing and multi-retail concepts.

Ahammed further added that transparency and trust are the two key pillars of the company’s business philosophy. We have announced our expansion plan to open 56 stores globally with 40 across India and 16 internationally in FY21-22 to further boost our retail presence across the country. The move is expected to amount to an overall investment of $220 Million and generate 5,000 new jobs, taking its mission to the next level.

“Keeping up with our values, the stores will offer an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with design, quality and service excellence along with the Malabar Promise of incomparable quality and service assurance. All the stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be designed to elevate the shopping and overall brand experience of the customers. The brand continues to innovate and launch new jewellery designs periodically and all the showrooms will showcase an outstanding range of bridal, traditional and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, precious gems and platinum,” he explained.

The expansion is an integral part of Malabar’s strategy to become the number one responsible jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and turnover.

The culture of gifting lives along with human beings to express their love, affection and emotion for their loved ones. Malabar aims to be number one in this segment and we will strengthen the gifting aspect of jewellery that is fast growing in India and other countries and use it as a growth driver of our jewellery business.

“In addition, we offer our customers to customise their dream jewellery designs with Bespoke Jewellery solutions, which bring any jewellery to life. Customers can simply share their ideas with us and our experienced designers and artisans will bring their desired jewellery to life to make them look their best on their special day,” Ahammed said.

Malabar Group believes the most successful companies are those which integrate responsibility and sustainability into their core business. The group is always proactive when it comes to CSR activities right from inception. The key focus areas of the CSR initiatives of Malabar Group are in the areas of health, education, women empowerment, housing and environment. The organisation has kept aside five per cent of its profit for the CSR activities in all the regions that they operate. The group, which currently has showrooms across GCC, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA undertakes several welfare activities with the association of like-minded organisations in the respective regions.

As the upcoming six months are all about celebrations, be it festivals, weddings or get-togethers; Ahammed says that Malabar is seeing an increase in consumer demands. Dubai has become a preferred destination for weddings and as a result, there is a growing demand for bridal jewellery as well. Considering this it is launching an exclusive jewellery collection in gold, diamonds, uncut diamonds and precious gems across all our brands to cater to the needs of our diverse customers. Additionally, this Diwali season, Malabar will also be providing its customers with exclusive offers.

Apart from this, it has scheduled the opening of new stores across various locations globally including Little India in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, Ruwi, Baushar and Al Khoudh in Muscat, Jeryan Jenaihat and Rawdat in Qatar, Bab al Bahrain in Bahrain and Crown Mall — Jebel Ali, Silicon Oasis, Muweilah — Sharjah and Dubai Gold Souk in the UAE. This is expected to further strengthen the presence of the brand in various existing markets as well as help its foray into newer ones.