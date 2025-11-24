AI-powered living: BSH revolutionises home with smart technology

At BSH Home Appliances, innovation meets everyday life through the seamless integration of AI and Home Connect technology across its brand portfolio. By combining intelligent design with connectivity, BSH is redefining how people interact with their homes by creating smarter, more personalised experiences that enhance comfort and convenience.

Among BSH’s leading brands, Siemens stands at the forefront of this transformation. For Siemens Home Appliances, an elevated lifestyle at home and a mindful approach to well-being, meaningful relationships and our planet are not contradictory, but complementary. Technology, with its ever-increasing connectivity, is meant to provide an answer to a range of issues that go beyond people’s individual lives. Its AI-powered individual browning technology is one example of how it is revolutionising the kitchen. Inside the iQ700 oven, a built-in, high-resolution camera continuously monitors the dish’s colour and texture while artificial intelligence analyses and adjusts heat, duration, and intensity in real time. Through the Siemens Home Connect app, users can even watch the cooking process live, receive notifications when their dish is ready, or let AI take control entirely.

This intelligent precision extends beyond cooking. BSH’s Home Connect coffee machines elevate the daily ritual of coffee-making by merging connectivity and personalisation. Through the app, users can explore recipes, customise their coffee beverages, receive maintenance alerts, or start their favourite coffee remotely — transforming a simple cup into a tailored experience.

Through innovations like these, BSH is shaping the future of home living through its brands, where AI meets intuition, turning every

interaction into a meaningful, effortless moment.