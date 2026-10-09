Ahmed Al Maghribi celebrates the grand launch of Oud and Roses Auric

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes brought together fragrance, craftsmanship and immersive storytelling for the grand launch of Auric, a new chapter in the story of Oud and Roses. The occasion also celebrated the creative journey of Kafeel Ahmed, the house’s Founder, CEO and Master Perfumer.

Conceived as an experience extending beyond a traditional product unveiling, the launch invited guests into the world behind Auric. A palette of gold and burgundy set the atmosphere, connecting the fragrance’s identity with an evening dedicated to discovery, personal expression and the artistry of scent.

At the centre of the celebration was an immersive auditorium experience that unfolded through an introduction, a cinematic build-up and the fragrance reveal. Visual storytelling brought together the ideas of heritage and evolution, presenting Auric as the continuation of a relationship between oud and rose that customers have cherished for a decade.

The event also placed a spotlight on the mind behind the fragrance. A film dedicated to Kafeel Ahmed explored his relationship with perfumery, the thinking behind Auric and the craftsmanship involved in revisiting a treasured creation.

For Kafeel Ahmed, the launch represented another milestone in a career shaped by curiosity, experimentation and an enduring connection to Arabic fragrance traditions. Across more than 100 creations, his work has explored how ingredients can express personality and become associated with meaningful moments in people’s lives.

That experience informs Oud and Roses Auric’s composition. The fragrance retains the emotional connection of oud and rose while exploring new textures through saffron, leather, Immortelle Absolute, heliotrope and orris. Vanilla, musk, incense and patchouli heart contribute to its deeper, lingering character.

Its intended impression is warm confidence: a rich bouquet that develops gradually, inviting the wearer to discover different facets over time. The name Auric, meaning “relating to gold”, reflects the sense of something treasured and given renewed expression through careful craftsmanship.

Following the reveal, the experience continued into an immersive room designed to engage the senses. Oud textures offered a tactile connection to the fragrance’s heritage, while rose and immortelle introduced its aromatic world. Saffron and frankincense-inspired tasting elements complemented surrounding screen visuals and sound, translating the composition into an environment guests could explore.

The evening continued with fragrance trials, content creation and conversation, allowing guests to experience Auric on their own skin.

By bringing the master perfumer’s story together with a sensory celebration, Ahmed Al Maghribi presented Oud and Roses Auric as both a new fragrance and a shared experience.

The grand launch honoured the affection surrounding Oud and Roses while celebrating the craft, imagination and continued curiosity that have guided Kafeel Ahmed through 25 years of creating perfumes for the house and its customers.