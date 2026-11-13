Advancing diabetes care: Aster’s focus on early detection and prevention

As lifestyles change and urbanisation continues to influence daily habits, diabetes and other metabolic disorders are emerging as major public health concerns in the UAE. Shifts in dietary patterns, increasingly sedentary lifestyles and other related factors are contributing to the growing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes across the country. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 20.7 per cent of the UAE’s adult population, representing more than 1.27 million people, are living with diabetes, while millions more are at risk of developing prediabetes. Risk factors such as elevated body mass index, hypertension, advancing age and genetic predisposition further highlight the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and continuous care. In response to this growing challenge, Aster Hospitals and Clinics are strengthening their focus on proactive, patient-centric diabetes management through early detection, continuous monitoring, personalised treatment and community-focused healthcare initiatives.

Meeting the Challenge Head-On: The Aster Diabetes 360 Care Clinic and the New Sugar Tax

As health authorities continue to combat rising obesity and lifestyle-related conditions, the UAE’s strategic policy shifts — most notably the implementation of a tiered sugar tax penalising high-sugar beverages — have brought hidden dietary sugars into the spotlight. Aligning with the forward-looking vision of the nation, Aster Hospital and Clinics launched the Aster Diabetes 360 Care Clinic in Al Qusais, accompanied by public initiatives like the ‘Sweet Surprise by Aster’ campaign last year.

This integrated facility redefines outpatient care by extending well beyond standard blood sugar monitoring. It incorporates comprehensive metabolic health, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, and kidney disease management under guidelines set by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), WHO, and the Dubai Health Authority. From continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and structured self-management training to specialised screenings for diabetic neuropathy, foot complications, and retinopathy, the 360-degree model matches macro-level fiscal interventions with micro-level clinical precision.

Expert Insights: A Comprehensive Approach to Diabetes Care

On the eve of this World Diabetes Day, hear from our Doctors as they share insights on prevention, early detection and effective diabetes management.

Protecting kidney health starts with managing diabetes

“People living with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing kidney problems, high blood pressure and heart disease. Over time, uncontrolled blood sugar can damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, affecting their ability to filter waste from the body. This is why regular kidney function tests, blood pressure monitoring and timely medical intervention are essential. A coordinated approach involving different specialists can help detect complications early, protect vital organs and support better long-term health,” says Dr John Cherian Varghese, Specialist Nephrology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Early action. Better organ health

“Diabetes affects more than just blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, it can gradually damage blood vessels and affect vital organs such as the eyes, kidneys and heart. Regular health assessments and timely medical intervention can help identify these complications early and prevent them from becoming serious,” according to Dr Ramesh Bhaskaran, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

Endocrine care that goes beyond blood sugar

“Diabetes management today goes beyond simply checking blood sugar levels. With tools such as continuous glucose monitoring, doctors can track how blood sugar levels change throughout the day and understand how food, physical activity, stress and medication affect them. This helps us make better-informed treatment decisions based on each patient’s needs. When combined with healthy eating habits, regular exercise and timely medical consultations, these personalised approaches can help patients manage diabetes better and reduce the risk of future complications,” according to Dr Deepika Patel, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Early detection makes a difference

“Early detection plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. Many people overlook symptoms such as persistent fatigue, increased thirst or frequent urination, without realising they could be early signs of the condition. Routine health check-ups and simple blood tests, including HbA1c, can help identify diabetes and prediabetes early, giving patients an opportunity to take timely action,” says Dr Sushil Amrutrao Sonawane, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Little habits. Lifelong health

“A child’s health habits often shape their well-being well into adulthood. We are increasingly seeing how unhealthy eating habits, excessive screen time, lack of physical activity and childhood obesity can affect a child’s metabolic health and increase the risk of insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. We emphasise that healthy growth is about more than just weight. Regular monitoring of growth and development, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and daily physical activity are essential for a child’s overall health. Equally important is recognising early metabolic risk factors and helping parents create a supportive home environment where healthy choices become everyday habits. Small, consistent changes during childhood can make a meaningful difference to health throughout life,” says Dr Kingini Bhadran, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Al Qusais.

Smart food choices. Lasting health benefits

“Managing diabetes does not mean giving up your favourite foods or following strict diets that are difficult to maintain. It is about understanding what you eat, choosing the right portions and making healthier food choices that fit into your daily routine. As endocrinologists, we encourage patients to adopt balanced eating habits that include fibre-rich foods, vegetables, whole grains and appropriate protein sources while being mindful of sugar and refined carbohydrates. Nutritional advice should also respect individual health needs, cultural preferences and food habits. Small, realistic changes, when followed consistently, can help maintain healthier blood sugar levels and make diabetes management more sustainable in the long run,” according to Dr Chakra Diwaker, Specialist Endocrinology, Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.

Moving Forward Together

World Diabetes Day serves as a powerful reminder that diabetes management is a shared societal responsibility. By coupling visionary legislative frameworks like the UAE’s sugar tax with robust clinical networks — ranging from community-focused clinics to advanced tertiary hospitals — living a healthier life is more achievable than ever. Early diagnosis, risk reduction, and timely care are the true prescription for a sugar-smart future.