ADNOC Distribution: Redefining fuel station experiences

As the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, ADNOC Distribution now operates more than 400 stations and 300 convenience stores across the UAE. Hand in hand with its network expansion, the company has been focusing on delivering a fresh and modern experience to customers through the revitalisation of its ADNOC Oasis stores.



ADNOC Oasis convenience stores have long been an essential pit stop for motorists picking up coffee and a quick snack, or stocking up on essentials for a cross-country adventure. This year, ADNOC Distribution has continued with its nationwide rollout of upgraded stores, a project which began almost a year ago with its flagship 933 station on Abu Dhabi's Corniche.



Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO at ADNOC Distribution, said: "As we continue to grow our network across the UAE, we want to offer greater convenience, better products and an overall enhanced retail environment to our customers. Our ongoing ADNOC Oasis refurbishing programme further upgrades the overall customer experience and help us offer world-class service."



In recent years, upgrades have included a seamless shopping experience, upgrading the level of service, introducing a new loyalty scheme, a range of contactless payment methods including through the ADNOC Distribution app, and now the ongoing ADNOC Oasis store refurbishment programme. This latest initiative creates a unique retail environment for customers thanks to a new look and feel inside the stations, with a focus on offering fresh food products, bakery items and barista coffee.



The plan is to refresh ADNOC Distribution's entire convenience store network with an ambitious target of upgrading 80-90 stores before the end of 2020 - a strategy that remains on track despite the logistical challenges of this year, with 41 stores completed by the end of September.



Visitors to the revamped stores enjoy a wider menu of freshly prepared food and beverages, served in a deli-style atmosphere. Trained baristas pour expertly brewed made-to-order coffee, made from specially selected Arabica beans that are roasted and mixed locally. Hot and cold food items are complimented by a wide selection of pastries, sandwiches and wraps, all freshly prepared onsite, ensuring freshness and personalisation. The experience is further enhanced through a modern look and feel supported by the immersive aesthetics including calming lighting and aromatic experiences.



"Visiting an ADNOC service station or ADNOC Oasis convenience store now offers much more than a traditional fuel station experience and we will continue with the upgrade across our network into next year. We further enhanced the experience through our digital and online services and through the ADNOC Rewards programme, adding value and offering customers a more rewarding shopping experience." Al Shamsi added.



Customers have already started to witness the change and have expressed their admiration over the new ADNOC Oasis experience.



Seamus McLaughlin is a commercial manager for an FMCG company and his work requires him to travel across the UAE to inspect and fulfill orders, meaning he passes through ADNOC service stations several times every week. However, he usually spends more time at Al Reem Island station, which is close to his home and has one of the new ADNOC Oasis stores. McLaughlin describes the shopping experience at the refurbished store as "both refreshing and relaxing", and passing by the Barista section to order his favorite morning coffee has quickly become a highlight of the day.



Samara Kusiri is a mother who visits ADNOC Oasis stores twice a week and says that she enjoys the premium Barista coffee it offers, especially the cappuccino. Her kids on the other hand enjoy the wide selection of fresh juices. While she is yet to try the fresh bakery products offered at ADNOC Oasis, she says that the selection looks very delicious.



Xan Jones is another customer who visits ADNOC Oasis stores twice a week and says that he never has a hard time in finding what he's looking for thanks to the wide range of offering. He enjoys the freshly made-to-order coffee prepared by ADNOC's trained Baristas to ensure maximum premium quality, while offering a personalised experience.



Jones witnessed the transformation that ADNOC Oasis stores have gone through and says that he specifically likes the new design layout as it optimises space to maximise benefit and create a smoother flow across the store, eliminating queuing and minimizing waiting time at checkout counters. He says that the new design, coupled with the exceptional level of service by ADNOC Oasis employees, have upgraded the whole shopping experience.



ADNOC Distribution operates 418 retail fuel stations, 299 convenience stores as of 30 September 2020 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. It is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its operations internationally, opening two service stations in Saudi Arabia.



