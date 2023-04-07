ADNOC Distribution: An Energy Story Like No Other

Service Station Abu Dhabi

From Oasis convenience stores and rewarding loyalty points, to AI-enabled experiences at service stations, ADNOC Distribution always remains ahead of the game

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 9:50 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 9:52 AM

The UAE has come a long way since the 1960s when the first service stations to appear featured nothing more than two or three fuel dispensers on a desolate stretch of land.

Fill & Go

The formation of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 1971 and ADNOC Distribution in 1973 catalysed our collective energy transformation. From day one, the company made startling differences to our daily journeys by continuously reimagining the possibilities of what a service station can offer its customers.

ADNOC Distribution & TAQA reveal E2GO

In the 50 years since its inception, the company has pioneered the service station experience by investing in countless new offerings. However, as a future-focused company, ADNOC Distribution dreams big, standing at the forefront of change and sustainability, diversifying its offerings and responding to the demands of customers and shareholders alike.

ADNOC Distribution’s journey of innovation and diversification continues to expand in various directions. For example, the company recently became the region’s first fuel distributor to introduce innovative ‘Fill & Go’ technology at its service stations. The AI-backed solution utilises the latest innovations in computer vision technologies to offer a hyper-personalised fuelling experience. Customers can opt for an automatic refuelling process based on their preferred fuel type and spending amount, offering a faster and smoother experience. They are also invited to take advantage of personalised ADNOC Oasis offers presented to them on digital screens.

Critically, ADNOC Distribution also announced plans to reduce its carbon intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, putting sustainability at the core of its day-to-day operations to future-proof its business and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value. To accomplish this goal, the company has a wealth of initiatives, from installing solar panels to power service stations and using biofuels in its fleet of vehicles, in addition to expanding its network of EV charging stations.

To that end, one of the most recent innovations for ADNOC Distribution came in early 2023, when the company agreed to establish a mobility joint venture, E2GO, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) to build and operate EV infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. With EV demand projected to grow by 30 per cent annually by 2028, the company is well-positioned to capture a leadership position in this space.

The decision to take the first steps on this journey has come at an opportune time in the development of the UAE’s EV market, with an expected 70,000 charging points required in Abu Dhabi by 2030 to meet growing EV demand.

But perhaps the most important aspect of ADNOC Distribution’s journey is its commitment to giving back to the customers. The company recently announced that customers will earn up to three times more loyalty reward points on every purchase, earning more so they can enjoy more of the quality ADNOC products they love. ADNOC Reward points are redeemable against purchases made across the entire service station offering, including fuel purchases, ADNOC Oasis, carwash, LPG, vehicle inspection centres, and more.

The first-of-its-kind fuel loyalty programme in the UAE, ADNOC Rewards has continuously delivered tailored offers to suit customers’ evolving needs since it was launched in 2019. By investing in its customers and their loyalty, ADNOC Distribution is ensuring that it remains the leading fuel retailer in the UAE and beyond.

Looking forward to the next five decades, ADNOC Distribution’s innovations on the horizon will not only future-proof the company, but also continue to transform the experience customers enjoy across the nation.