ADIB implements best data platform for Ai initiatives

In recent years, the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and particularly the emergence of Generative AI (GenAI) has set the stage for a profound transformation within financial services. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), one of the region’s leading Islamic financial institutions, is at the forefront of this transformation. By embedding AI and GenAI across its operations, ADIB is delivering long-term value and driving customer-centric innovation, thereby shaping the future of Islamic banking.

As part of its ADIB 2035 Vision, the bank has set a bold ambition: to be the world’s most innovative Islamic bank. At the heart of this vision lies GenAI and emerging technologies where ADIB is applying use cases to enable the creation of personalised financial products, automation of complex processes, and acceleration in product development cycles. Simultaneously, the bank is reengineering its operational strategies to prioritise innovation and build the bank for the future. These changes are being made to lead to a new era where innovation, speed, and customer-centricity are paramount. ADIB is committed to accelerating its AI strategy by connecting teams and partners, prioritising resources, and expediting use cases across its businesses and functions.

ADIB has already made strong progress in deploying Gen AI to enhance customer journeys. The bank has launched Gen AI-driven chatbots offering 24/7 personalised service, resolving queries and managing transactions. Whether customers need to check their account balance, reset a password, or update card settings or conduct transactions , the chat bot can provide swift and accurate responses 24/7.

Beyond customer-facing solutions, ADIB’s use of GenAI extends deep into operational and support functions. The bank is deploying smart, adaptive systems to automate tasks that traditionally required human intervention. These intelligent tools can detect fraudulent activity, predict risk trends, and process complex transactions with speed and accuracy. By automating repetitive tasks, ADIB reduces manual workloads, lower operating costs, and allocates resources more effectively.

As banks increasingly adopt AI, they must also ensure adherence to a framework of responsible AI in banking with a robust data governance. Banks must ensure that their AI applications align with regulatory requirements, ethical standards and business objectives establishing governance frameworks as necessary. Quality data is the lifeblood of a good AI strategy. A centralised data platform, serving as a single source of truth, guarantees data governance and security. ADIB’s implementations of a best in class data platform have reduced the time-to-market for AI initiatives and improved overall operational efficiency.

Additionally, maintaining strong human oversight is essential. AI models are only as unbiased as their training data so banks must invest in high-quality data management and oversight to mitigate the risks of discriminatory or inaccurate predictions. ADIB recognises the importance of this balance and is committed to fostering an AI-ready workforce that is nimble, skilled, and prepared for the opportunities that technology can unlock. Significant investments have been made to support this transformation.

These efforts position ADIB to meet the evolving needs of both retail and corporate clients, while supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global center for AI innovation.

As the UAE banking sector embraces AI as a catalyst for growth, ADIB is proud to lead this transformation. With its 2035 Vision, the bank is redefining what is possible in Islamic banking, creating lasting value for future generations.