Adding Joy and Cheer

The brand’s curated Diwali treats, gifting and fashion puts the sparkle in shoppers’ festive preps

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

LuLu Hypermarkets across the UAE have laid out the festive carpet for shoppers this Diwali with sensational treats, fashion and gifting solutions.

Called ‘LuLu Wali Diwali’, the retail giant has curated a range of over 30 sweets by skilled sweet-makers: including all-time favourites such as kaju katli, motichoor laddoo, South Indian and yellow laddoo, peda, imrati, gujia and soan papdi at best prices. Namkeen or savouries such as namak and sugar diamond cuts or para, garlic peanuts, masala chana dal and khatta meetha add zing to your Diwali parties as starters.

Continuing until October 24, shoppers can avail of half payback deals on the best churidars, sarees and kurtis. You can also pick up home décor items to add a colourful and lovely touch with torans, diya, and other accessories.

LuLu also has corporate mithai (sweet) gift packs — stylish and decorative boxes of premium traditional sweets, made with the highest quality ingredients to the hypermarket’s expert sweet-makers’ family recipes. The Diwali gifting options also include beautiful gift items and special Diwali-themed shopping gift cards in different denominations from Dh100 to 500 for your convenience. At select hypermarkets, there will also be the fun and excitement of a ‘Diwali Mela’ with plenty of festive goodies.