Act For The People, Rely On The People, XI Says

Xi Jinping (left), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presents the Party’s new central leadership when meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. The other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee are Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. FENG YONGBIN / CHINA DAILY

Nation will deepen reform and opening-up, pursue high-quality growth. Cao Desheng reports

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM

The Communist Party of China should always act for the people and rely on the people on the new journey of national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernisation, Xi Jinping said on October 23 after he was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC. The Party will not be daunted by high winds, choppy waters or even dangerous storms, as the people will always offer their firmest support and give it confidence, Xi said, as he presented the CPC’s new top leadership when meeting with representatives of Chinese and international media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. “Taking their priorities as ours and acting on their wishes, we will continue the hard work to turn their aspiration for a better life into a reality,” Xi said.

He introduced the other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

“We’ll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening-up across the board, and in pursuing high-quality development,” Xi said. “A prosperous China will create many more opportunities for the world.” Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development, he said.

The Chinese economy has great resilience and potential, Xi said, its strong fundamentals will not change, and it will remain on the positive trajectory over the long run. Through more that 40 years of relentless reform and opening-up, China has created the twin miracles of fast economic growth and long- term social stability, he said. The Party should always press forward with self-reform on the journey ahead, and a political party can only become invincible if it remains committed to self-reform, even though it has had a glorious past.

The revolutionary travails and tempering of the past century, and especially of the first decade of the new era, have made the CPC stronger and more dynamic, Xi said. “We must make sure that our century-old Party, the biggest in the world, will become ever more vigorous through self-reform and continue to be the strong backbone that the Chinese people can lean on at all times,” Xi added.

He express ed China’s commitment to further promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.

“We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development, and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future,” Xi said.

Stressing that the world is grappling with unprecedented challenges, Xi said the CPC has consistently called on the people of the world to grasp and shape the future and destiny of humanity. “When all countries pursue the cause of common good, we can live in harmony, engage in cooperation for mutual benefit and join hands to create a brighter future for the world.”

Xi’s remarks came shortly after the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which was elected at the end of the weeklong 20th CPC National Congress on October 22.

At the plenary session, which was attended by 203 members and 168 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Party’s top leadership, were elected.

During the meeting, Xi was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission.

Also elected at the meeting was the 24-member Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The session named the members of the Central Military Commission. It approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CCDI.

What Xi said

• China is embarking on a long journey, one filled with glories and dreams.

• The CPC and our people have sought long and hard to open a Chinese path to modernisation. This is a great yet enormous undertaking.

• Confronted with new challenges and tests on the journey ahead, we must remain on high alert and stay sober-minded and prudent like a student sitting for a never-ending exam.

• The journey ahead is long and arduous, but with determined steps, we will reach our destinations.