Achieving Academic Excellence Rooted In Faith

Nurturing holistic education for young minds, empowering them for a positive future

Dalia Kamel, Principal, ASCS Al Layyah

Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 8:00 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 8:36 AM

The American School of Creative Science, (ASCS) at Al Layyah, Sharjah, is committed to providing an exceptional educational experience for parents of students from Pre-K to Grade 6, where academic excellence is intertwined with faith-based values. By creating a nurturing and inclusive learning environment, the school aims to support children during their intellectual growth while fostering a deep understanding of their faith. This approach is brought to life through various real-life examples that showcase how the school’s holistic education prepares young learners for success and positive contributions to the world.

Through the integration of values in their daily lessons, students at ASCS have the opportunity to develop a profound connection to their identity. By relating academic subjects to real-life examples rooted in faith, children not only gain knowledge but also learn to apply moral values in their daily lives. They learn and practice values such as integrity, tolerance, collaboration, courage, and compassion in their daily interactions.

Furthermore, the ASCS emphasises the development of critical thinking skills, an essential aspect of a well-rounded education. For instance, during language arts classes, students may engage in discussions about moral dilemmas from literature, encouraging them to think critically, express their viewpoints, and analyse the ethical implications of different choices. By encouraging critical thinking by utilising this interactive approach, we aim to nurture the practice of cultivating and applying faith-based values daily, empowering our

students to make informed decisions and navigate real-life situations with wisdom and integrity.

By nurturing both intellectual growth and spiritual development, ASCS Al Layyah creates a holistic learning environment where students gain a strong foundation in academics to develop moral character, empathy and the skills required to emerge as well-rounded individuals ready to make a positive impact in the world.

We are thankful to our parents who have time and again asserted their trust in the Creative

Science Schools, which are managed by Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management

International (B.E.A.M.).

B.E.A.M. represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group’s cumulative experience, attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. B.E.A.M. operates its schools under the banners of the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science (ISCS), which are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, as well as international accreditation boards such as BSO and NEASC.