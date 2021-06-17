Achieve your full potential

Apply to the degree that fits your aspirations and career goals. The UAE offers a variety of courses in every sphere

The UAE is constantly evolving, and so is its educational landscape. It continues to raise the bar with internationally certified programmes, experienced staff and state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities to exceed the rising expectations of the student population and their parents.

Education has been at the forefront of the UAE's policy to usher in a new era of knowledge and empowerment. The opportunity to stay in a cosmopolitan culture and learn about the social etiquettes are necessary and provided in the institutes here.

The country has experienced considerable improvements in the field of higher education since its inception. This is evident in the massive investment in infrastructure, administration and delivery systems. In the higher education sector, the UAE has been keen to form partnerships and joint ventures with international education providers and have attracted some of the most prestigious educational institutions from around the world. Educational free zones like Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City have been instrumental in transforming the place into a knowledge-based economy.

With a plethora of course options for both graduate and undergraduate programmes, finding the one best suited to your aspirations can be a challenge. Most graduates and postgraduates in the UAE choose to opt for courses in business, science, engineering and computer sciences. Vocational and occupational courses in aviation, industrial and technical training, creative arts, hospitality, teaching, nursing and occupational health, architecture and interior design are also quite popular. while those related to new learning techniques, health, sustainability and the digital world are booming in the UAE.

The University of Birmingham's new campus has been designed to embrace sustainable practices, which will be integrated into the curriculum and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

Several institutions in the UAE are offering new forward-looking courses that prepare their students for meaningful careers. Many new options await UAE students who are about to enter a crucial phase of their education and career. In a first of its kind move in the region, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has launched three new Master's degree programmes unique to the region focusing on history, art, archaeology, cultural heritage, and records management.

Canadian University of Dubai's (CUD) programmes are inspired by entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation. By adopting a non-conventional approach to teaching and learning, the university provides its students with an international academic experience.

Another trend is that earlier on academic institutions were working independently. Today, they are working with different industries. Experts in the field notice several discussions, collaborations, and communications between educational institutions and various sectors.

As part of the knowledge economy, the UAE has developed a powerful platform with a commitment to providing access to the latest technologies in the vital Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. The UAE is hailed as a leader in the region for ICT with a global reputation. It is considered among the world's most networked economies. A diverse set of technological tools and resources used to communicate, and to create, store and manage information are already in place. The remarkable transformation in the higher education sector in the UAE can be attributed mainly to the progressive policies of the leadership and students' quest for knowledge.

At the Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, a team of students, helmed by two professors in partnership with Dubai Healthcare Authority, have developed an AI-powered solution to ease Arabic communication in the medical field. This is a significant step towards the digital transformation of medical diagnosis and the team foresees this technology becoming the norm.

Middlesex University Dubai offers multiple degrees in the digital sphere to meet the needs for digital marketing and IT such as BSc Information Technology, MSc Data Science and MSc Digital Marketing. Universities are also leaning towards a more personal approach.

With hybrid learning being the name of the game, individual attention from professors makes a big difference in education style and absorption by students. The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) follows a boutique-style educational experience, providing students with an intimate, yet diverse learning environment in which to harness their expertise in various hospitality fields.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, many universities have revised their free structure to aid their existing as well as new students. They are also admitting students based solely on predicted final marks as many did not have a chance to do their finals. Murdoch University is one that has implemented both these policies.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has gone the extra mile and conducted multiple vaccination drives in the past few months to vaccinate over 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and their family. The UAE continues to raise the bar with internationally certified programmes, experienced staff and state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities to exceed the rising expectations of the student population and their parents.