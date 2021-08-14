Accessibility, Credibility winning us hearts

Meezan Bank is the fifth strongest Islamic bank in the world. Now there is no looking back, says Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President and CEO

Over the past few years, Meezan Bank has grown tremendously to now become the fifth largest bank in Pakistan by deposits. What is your strategic objective with respect to growth and what have been the contributing factors?

Meezan Bank was initially established as an Islamic investment bank until it later acquired the first Islamic Commercial Banking license in the country and was renamed as Meezan Bank in the year 2002. Ever since its establishment in 1997 however, our Vision has been ‘to establish Islamic Banking as banking of first choice…’ Our evolution from one of the smallest banks in the country to a market leader is based on this clarity of Vision and on our commitment towards making Islamic banking accessible to each and every individual in the country. Shariah-credibility and customer focus have remained at the heart of everything we do and our strategy focuses on doing banking as it should be done in the current times. We have aligned our operations and processes to provide our customers with the best-in-class Islamic financial services in an efficient and reliable manner and we aim to expand our product portfolio and services to reach a greater audience and leverage digitisation not merely in terms of technological progression but also in the execution of our products and services. With these objectives, our strategy is to grow both in terms of outreach and product portfolio.

We have grown from a small network of merely four branches to over 835 branches in more than 250 cities across Pakistan. We have equipped the bank with capable resources, infrastructure and support systems to allow branches in remote cities to the extent that Meezan branches are accessible within a two-hour drive anywhere in the country. It is worth mentioning that our customers have supported us in the development of Shariah-compliant solutions to a very diverse range of business needs and we are grateful to them for their support. In addition, having the first-mover advantage was also a contributing factor.

Today we are the fifth largest bank in the country and the first to crack through the league of the top five banks that have dominated the country’s financial sector for nearly the past six decades. As the fastest growing bank in the country, Meezan Bank’s success has highlighted how important the success of Islamic finance is for the banking sector’s future. Despite its aggressive branch expansion strategy that requires substantial ongoing investment in its branch network, Meezan has always maintained a strong profitability record.

Meezan Bank has had the honour of playing a key role in the development of the Islamic banking industry in Pakistan — be it product development, Sukuk structuring, deposit growth or spreading awareness of Islamic banking, Meezan Bank has been on the forefront. As the Premier Islamic bank of the country, our strategy has always been on providing support to the Islamic banking industry. We are focused not on our growth alone, but on that of the entire industry and on creating capacity to further boost the economy.

Do you think there is a limit to Meezan Bank’s growth or to how much Islamic banking can grow in Pakistan as a percentage of total deposits?

Pakistan has witnessed a tremendous increase in demand for Islamic banking products and services and the market share of Islamic banks in the overall banking assets has increased to 17 per cent *. To answer your question directly, for Pakistan, where more than 96 per cent of the population is Muslim, Islamic banking and finance offers a lot of potential for growth. Since the inception of Islamic banking in the country, conventional deposits have grown at an average of 12.9 per cent per year whereas Islamic banking deposits have grown at an annual average of 38.5 per cent during the same period. Our challenge lies in tackling financial inclusion and bringing in more and more people into the financial sector. In a country where a large percentage of the population has a deeply embedded culture of Islamic values, and with the growing popularity of Islamic financial services across the globe owing to its risk-sharing solutions, there is no ceiling on its growth. * As of March 2021,

While I do believe that religious motivation is certainly a great influencer for our customers, it does not just end there. The Bank places stringent focus on customer-services and delivering the best of the best to its customers. For example, our Meezan Mobile App is consistently rated as the best in Pakistan with a rating of 4.9 (based on over 85,000 reviews), which is the highest rating any app can get. Similarly, Meezan Bank’s success in the recently launched Roshan Digital Account initiative by the Government of Pakistan is another example of the bank’s success and patronage among overseas Pakistanis. Pakistan has attracted $1.8 billion in foreign remittances (till July 30, 2021) through Roshan Digital Accounts from the selected banks that offer this service and Meezan Bank has mobilised more than 20 per cent of this amount.

Meezan Bank’s success is also evident from its recognition as the ‘Best Bank in Pakistan’ - 2020 by the Pakistan Banking Awards – the most prestigious recognition in the country’s banking sector for demonstrating the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including its employees, clients, franchise, community and financials.

Further, based on an independent balance sheet analysis of 500 banks across 23 countries in the Asia Pacific region, the Bank has been ranked among the Strongest Banks in Asia Pacific Region by The Asian Banker. Based on performance–related ratios only, Meezan is the 17th strongest bank among 500 banks in 23 countries across the Asia Pacific region, which is indeed a commendable achievement. The Asian Banker has also ranked Meezan Bank as the ‘Strongest Bank in Pakistan 2020’ and the ‘Fifth Strongest Islamic Bank in the World 2020’. These rankings are based on the bank’s balance sheet. *

All of this is the result of a sound strategy and the gaining traction of Islamic banking among customers in Pakistan and across the world. This, combined with adequate delivery of products and services is a proof that Islamic banking growth is yet to reach its peak.

What kinds of core propositions in your opinion can enable Islamic banking to expand globally? What efforts do you think are needed to make this happen?

I think the first thing that we need to realise is that we cannot succeed in the cause of Islamic finance without contributing to Islamic banking awareness. Even, for example, in the case of Pakistan, where a considerable majority of the population is Muslim, and where Meezan Bank holds the distinct corporate identity of being the pioneer Islamic bank of the country; we have committed heavily to educating our masses, investing time and resources to ensure that the message is put out loud and clear and to address any misconceptions regarding the same.

To enable Islamic banking to further expand at a global scale, Islamic banks will need to fight the perception that this banking is only meant for Muslims. While Islamic banking is by far the fastest growing financial sector in the world, for it to be as widely recognised and trusted, Islamic banks need to develop an ecosystem that is at par with conventional counterparts in terms of product development, innovation, service offering and pricing. We are talking about constant efforts with regards to creating awareness as well as building value proposition to appeal to the customers and generating long term value for the shareholders. Plus, there is also a great deal that needs to be done at the regulatory level that will allow Islamic banking to prosper at a much larger scale.

Do you have a winning team? What makes them stand out?

I believe no one person can achieve results alone without the will of Almighty Allah and the adequate support of their team members. At Meezan Bank, we have one of the most committed teams operating in any banks who have left no stone unturned to serve the cause of Islamic finance. True to our brand identity, our teams are hardworking, honest and work with humility. They have a strong focus towards Shariah-compliance, Service excellence and Integrity, which form part of our core values at Meezan.

How do you perceive the impact of Fintech on the Islamic banking industry in Pakistan in particular?

Fintechs are playing a transformational role for the Islamic banking sector. At Meezan, we have welcomed the shift towards working with Fintechs and benefitted from their agility as we bring to our customers more versatile products and services. I believe the way forward for banks, and not just Islamic banks is to increasingly look at models that embrace Fintechs while playing within their regulatory fields.

Recognition received for Roshan Digital Accounts by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Feb 2021

Highest amount of Deposits through RDA

Highest amount of investment in INPC

May 2021

*Best Performing Bank (1st position)

*Fastest Growing Bank