Accelerating successful career paths

Rajinder Sharma, Head of Global College, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Global College Dubai offers an excellent opportunity for students to transition smoothly from high school to university. Its carefully designed foundation programme prepares students for the demands of a university degree, helping them develop subject knowledge, soft skills, and confidence while familiarising them with the college's assessment and examination techniques.

For students looking for a faster path, the Advanced Degree Entry Programme (ADEP) allows them to complete both the foundation programme and the first year of their undergraduate degree within one academic year. After just one semester at the ADEP level, students can move directly into their degree programme, setting them on an accelerated path toward their career goals.

With excellent facilities and highly qualified, experienced and talented academic staff, Global College Dubai provides exceptional learning and teaching experience. As part of a vibrant and committed undergraduate community, students are given the opportunity to realise their full potential by gaining the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their career aspirations.

All our programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.

Why Study at Heriot-Watt Global College Dubai Smooth Transition

Students can transition smoothly from high school to university with expert support, developing critical skills in independent learning, research, public speaking, and employability to confidently begin their degree journey.

Interactive Teaching Methodologies

Emphasis on interactive, student-centred teaching, moving beyond traditional lecture-tutorial formats.

Skills-Oriented Curriculum

Courses designed to focus on the development of practical and transferable skills, preparing students for real-world challenges.

Global Talent Recruitment

Attract and recruit highly skilled, experienced educators through a dedicated global recruitment platform to ensure the highest quality of teaching staff.

Student Leadership Development

Prioritise leadership and personal development, equipping students with the skills needed for effective leadership in their future careers.

Cutting-Edge Learning Environments

Investment in state-of-the-art learning spaces and classrooms to foster innovative, technology-driven educational experiences. Network Students become part of a diverse and interconnected community, building valuable connections that support them throughout their university experience and extend into their future professional networks. For any enquiries and more information, please contact the Admissions Office at +971 (0) 48 727 000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai Dr Racquel Warner, Director of Academic Quality, Heriot-Watt Global College “The Global College in Dubai, also known as the Degree Entry Programme (DEP) is designed to equip pre-university students with the academic skills, threshold subject knowledge, critical thinking and adaptable skills that the competitive world of higher education admission demands. With our diverse and inclusive learning environment, expert faculty and personalised support systems, students not only gain a strong academic foundation but also grow into confident, innovative, university-ready individuals. We prioritise experiential learning, academic rigour and cross-cultural collaboration to ensure that students can make a seamless transition from the Global College to any campus within the Heriot-Watt University network. We are confident that all our students are prepared to excel in their chosen fields of study and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving world.” Alumni Testimonial “I chose Heriot-Watt University for its highly ranked degree programmes and global presence. During the open day, I found the staff and students incredibly welcoming, and the modern, tech-savvy facilities provide a comfortable study environment. The university’s cultural diversity also stood out to me, offering the chance to meet people from a wide range of backgrounds.”

Sehrish Akhtar, DEP Engineering Group 1 student at the Global College, Heriot-Watt University Dubai