Accelerating Climate Action

Chloe the cow QR code aims to educate the world on dairy’s front foot (hoove) approach to tackling climate change

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 9:56 AM

In support of this year’s World Milk Day, Fonterra has rolled out ‘Cow Codes’, a global month-long programme aimed at raising awareness of Fonterra’s sustainability and innovation initiatives that help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in dairy farming to achieve its goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. Fonterra intends to invest around one billion dollars in sustainability initiatives over the next decade to further reduce its climate impact.

This year, the theme of World Milk Day highlights the work that is being done to accelerate climate action and help reduce the dairy sector’s impact on the planet. A unique QR Cow Code named Chloe fronts the initiative and is designed using the Jersey cow’s distinctive black and white pattern. Chloe will appear in cities across the world, educating people and making them aware of how Fonterra is leading the way on climate change.

Scanning Chloe’s QR code will lead people to a portal featuring educational and fun information around how Fonterra and its farmers are accelerating a more sustainable dairy farming model. This includes a doubling of innovation efforts, such as partnerships to explore how dietary additives including seaweed and ‘Kowbucha’ can also reduce methane emissions generated by cows.

“The dairy industry has traditionally been regarded as a major contributor to global warming, primarily to methane emissions generated by cows,” said Gaby Amade, President, Middle East and Africa. “The aim of Cow Codes is to show how the dairy industry is playing a lead role in developing and trying solutions that contribute towards a resilient, low emissions economy by helping solve the methane challenge.”

A contributing factor towards more sustainable dairy farming is the method in which Fonterra dairy cattle are raised. Fonterra, which is a farmer-owned cooperative, uses pasture-based farming methods where grass-fed cattle roam New Zealand’s farms for 350 days of the year. This leads to well-cared for and healthier cattle that live longer and use less vital resources like water and energy, compared to other methods. “Fonterra’s mission is to be part of the solution on climate warming by reducing our methane emissions,” added Gaby Amade.

Fonterra also has low use of antibiotics in dairy cows, and some of the lowest somatic cell counts in the world, creating high quality milk. No Fonterra cows are given hormones to produce extra milk —in fact, this practice is banned in New Zealand dairy farming.

Each Fonterra farmer has a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions profile for their farm, a tool that allows them to know exactly where their emissions are coming from for continuous improvement. This more natural pasture-based-farming approach helps New Zealand achieve one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints, which is approximately one-third the global average. While methane is shorter-lived in the atmosphere compared with other GHGs, it has a warming effect more than 30 times greater than CO2, making it a key part of Fonterra’s sustainability goals. To tackle this climate issue, Fonterra is leading four core initiatives:

Kowbucha: With AgResearch and the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium, Fonterra is working to tap into its large collection of dairy cultures to create new dairy fermentations called Kowbucha, which could inhibit the methogens that create methane in cows.

Seaweed: With Australian organisation Sea Forest, Fonterra is working to understand if emissions can be reduced by incorporating seaweed into a cows’ feed.

Plantain: With MPI and DairyNZ, Fonterra has expanded a trial with Nestle to include plantain in a cow’s diet to reduce the amount of nitrogen produced, reducing carbon emissions and improving freshwater quality.

DSM: With Royal DSM, a global science company, Fonterra is testing whether DSM’s feed additive product Bovaer, which reduces methane emissions from cows by over 30 per cent in non-pasture-based farming systems, can do the same in New Zealand’s pasture-based farming system.