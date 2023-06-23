Accelerating Careers Across Professions

Ignite your potential with accredited degrees and empower your practical skills and knowledge to excel in your chosen field with AU's graduate programmes

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 9:59 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 10:07 PM

Ajman University’s top-ranked master’s and doctorate programs are designed for flexibility and impact. Fresh undergraduates as well as experienced professionals benefit from the evening or weekend format offered in most of these programmes, enabling them to continue their day jobs while gaining the essential skills to move up the career ladder.

For aspiring or current architects, the MSc in Urban Design at AU’s College of Architecture, Art, and Design is a perfect programme designed around busy work schedules. With participants from some of the leading government and private sector employers, the programme is rich in learning and exchange of practical knowledge. Apart from being one of the very few fully accredited graduate programs in architectural design in the UAE, AU’s MSc in urban design is competitively priced and offers select scholarships to deserving students. Students may also work as teaching assistants to bolster their finances.

Ajman University’s College of Law offers a seamless credit transfer policy for students to transfer credits from relevant undergraduate coursework to their graduate programmes, saving both time and money. This enables students to build upon their prior knowledge and focus on advancing their skills and expertise in their chosen area of specialisation, instead of losing precious time in retaking courses already taken at the undergraduate level.

At AU’s College of Humanities and Sciences, the professional postgraduate diploma in teaching programme helps nurture highly skilled teachers in line with the UAE’s vision to have world-class teachers and a knowledge economy. The programme is popular among both current and aspiring teachers as it offers in-depth practical insights and a range of teaching specialisations, apart from flexibility to suit the busy schedules of students already employed as teachers. Holders of this diploma can also target administrative and leadership positions in the academic field, in addition to becoming teachers.

The Master of Science in Clinical Pharmacy at AU is a rare opportunity to study advanced therapeutics, pharmacoinformatic, telehealth, pharmacy management and leadership, all under one roof and in a flexible evening or weekend schedule. Professionals from some of the leading pharmaceutical companies and government healthcare organisations are pursuing the programme to enhance their knowledge and accelerate their careers.

Ajman University’s Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communications programme attracts a diverse range of students ranging from fresh undergraduates to working professionals holding undergraduate degrees in fields other than media and communication. The flexibility of the program enables working professionals to effectively balance their schedules. The curriculum caters to a wide range of media and communication jobs, equipping students with complex skills demanded by the industry.

Perhaps one of the most innovative programs at AU is the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence. Launched recently, it is the first of its kind master’s programme aiming to train graduates in the evolving but critically important area of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Seamlessly integrating diverse topics such as biomedical informatics, human-computer interaction, machine learning, business intelligence, and evolutionary computation into a single curriculum, is helping create data scientists and AI specialists capable of making a solid contribution to the UAE’s AI vision for the future.

These are just a few highlights of the graduate programmes at AU. For a complete list of AU graduate programmes, see the list above and refer to the AU website www.ajman.ac.ae for more information.

Architecture

Master of Science in Urban Design.

Business

MBA in Financial Management.

MBA in Human Resources Management

MBA in Marketing

Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)

Dentistry

Master of Science in Restorative Dentistry

Master of Science in Endodontics

Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry

Humanities

Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching

Law

Master of Law (Private Law)

Master of Law (Public Law)

Doctor of Philosophy in Law

Mass Communication

Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communication.

Engineering

Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence.

Pharmacy

Master of Science in Clinical Pharmacy

“Ajman University’s graduate degree programmes, in addition to being highly ranked and accredited globally, are designed to offer maximum flexibility to all groups of learners including fresh undergraduates as well as experienced professionals. The programs are designed to help students stay on top of the latest advances in the industry and are delivered by faculty who are renowned global researchers and industry practitioners. Introduction of innovative programs and a strong emphasis on employability are boosting the skillsets of AU graduates, making them some of the most sought-after talents globally.” — Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

“Ever since I learnt about the fascinating field of Artificial Intelligence, I was determined to get a master’s degree in this innovative academic discipline. I am grateful that Ajman University made my dream come true. The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence programme at AU has been an incredible journey that expanded my knowledge in the field. The programme's comprehensive curriculum and hands-on projects have equipped me with the skills to tackle complex AI challenges. I am confident that this degree will establish the foundations for future success in my career and will open doors to exciting new opportunities in the hi-tech world of AI.” — Fatima Eissa Abdulkarim Alajmani, Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, Ajman University.