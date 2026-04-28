Abu Dhabi’s elite school in Khalifa City — Built on Italian excellence, designed for future leaders

As the proud founding campus of the emerging Sama International School Group, the Galileo Campus in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi offers an unparalleled, future-focused educational experience. Here, learning goes far beyond the classroom as it is a journey of discovery and personal growth.

Our curriculum is deliberately engineered for global success. We blend the rigorous academic benchmarks of the American Curriculum (California Common Core standards) with the world-renowned, inquiry-based IB World School framework, ensuring your child develops critical thinking and high-level problem-solving skills. This is enhanced by our unique trilingual approach, where students engage with English, Arabic, and Italian, giving them a distinct competitive edge in communication and global awareness from an early age.

What truly sets us apart is our commitment to holistic, whole-child development. Your child will be guided by highly qualified English-speaking educators, each bringing expertise to the classroom. Beyond world-class academics, students thrive in a dynamic learning environment featuring innovative makerspaces, advanced technology labs, specialised sports academies, and daily fresh, nutritious meals prepared by our in-house culinary team.

We nurture confident learners, creative thinkers, and ethical leaders ready to shape tomorrow. If you are looking for a school that inspires excellence and prepares your child for the future, Sama International Schools, Galileo Campus, is a leading choice for families.

We are currently taking registrations for the 2026/2027 academic year for Pre-K through Grade 11. A 15 per cent discount is currently running as part of our “Year of Family” programme.

To learn more or enrol, contact us at 050 4472 466 or visit: www.sischools.ae