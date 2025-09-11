Abu Dhabi real estate: Leading global market with record growth

Abu Dhabi is firmly establishing itself at the forefront of global real estate, a reality that will take centre stage at the 14th edition of International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025), scheduled from 12–14 September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

With a stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and affluent communities, the emirate continues to attract discerning investors from across the globe. The city’s expanding skyline reflects its sustained growth, fueled by rising demand and strategic investments. Its vision for sustainable, high-end living positions Abu Dhabi as both a hub for long-term capital appreciation and a destination for lifestyle excellence.

Real estate momentum in numbers

According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), total real estate transaction value in first quarter of 2025 surged 34.5 per cent year-on-year basis, reaching Dh25.3 billion across 6,896 deals, compared to Dh18.82 billion from 5,773 transactions in the same period of 2024.

Buy & sell Transactions: Dh15.51 billion through 3,819 transactions — a 26.7% increase in value and 11 per cent rise in volume.

Mortgage Transactions: Dh9.8 billion across 3,077 deals — a remarkable 49 per cent increase from first quarter of 2024.

This builds on Abu Dhabi’s 2024 performance, which recorded 28,249 transactions worth Dh96.2 billion, representing 24.2 per cent growth in volume and 10.45 per cent in value compared to 2023. Unit sales rose four per cent year-on-year basis, totalling 14,662 units worth Dh47.9 billion.

The broader UAE property market also showed resilience with 331,300 transactions worth nearly Dh893 billion across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman in 2024. Notably, off-plan sales dominated, accounting for 61% of transaction value, underscoring investor appetite for new developments.

Spotlight on Sponsors and Developers

Reportage Group – Gold Sponsor

With over 60 active projects across the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, Reportage has earned its reputation for modern, accessible housing solutions. Its presence at IREIS underlines its commitment to creating sustainable communities with flexible payment plans and competitive pricing. CEO Andrea Nucera emphasised: “Our vision goes beyond constructing buildings. We focus on creating modern communities that are accessible, sustainable, and designed for the future. Every project reflects long-term value, quality, and trust.”

Danube Properties – Gold Sponsor

As Gold Sponsor, Danube Properties continues to champion the concept of “affordable luxury.” Founder Rizwan Sajan stated: “IREIS allows us to connect with investors and partners while presenting our vision of innovative developments that redefine Dubai’s skyline.”

Object 1 – Gold Sponsor

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role in the UAE’s multi-emirate real estate story. In first half of 2025, property transactions in the capital exceeded Dh51 billion, up nearly 40 per cent year-on-year basis, with buyers from over 85 nationalities. Al Reem Island remains a standout hub, benefiting from ADGM’s expansion and inflow of high-income professionals.

Dugasta Properties Development – Gold Sponsor

Dubai continues to offer exceptional opportunities for investors seeking high yields and long-term stability. Dugasta Properties designs its projects to deliver consistent ROI schemes tailored to investor needs.

Off-plan properties remain especially attractive due to competitive pricing, extended payment plans, and anticipated capital appreciation. Strategic project locations, flexible financing structures, and government initiatives — such as long-term visas for investors, further enhance Dubai’s investment appeal.

Off-plan continues to dominate market activity, allowing buyers to enter with lower upfront costs while benefiting from future appreciation. Dugasta’s portfolio reflects this demand, with projects such as Moonsa Residences and Al Haseen Residences, featuring investor-friendly structures, extended post-handover plans, and competitive ROI schemes. These developments reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading off-plan investment destination.

Arsenal EAST REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT – Silver Sponsor

Arsenal East Development notes exceptional demand for off-plan properties, driven by flexible 4–5-year payment plans, zero down payment options, and Golden Visa-linked investments. Buyers prioritise sustainability, wellness, and smart technology, with gated villas, townhouses, and eco-conscious projects in high demand.

Grovy REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER – Silver Sponsor

Since 2015, Grovy Developers has built a reputation for premium, sustainable projects. In 2025, off-plan sales hit record levels, with 71.6 per cent of market share by mid-year. Grovy’s landmark projects, including Alcove, Aria, and Aura, showcase its emphasis on design quality, energy efficiency, and transparency through construction-linked payment plans.

DIA Properties – Silver Sponsor

At IREIS 2025, DIA Properties will showcase Luz Ora, its debut project on the Dubai Islands, a rare early-entry waterfront destination. Designed with innovative layouts and strong rental yield potential, Luz Ora blends bold architecture, natural light, and lifestyle-driven amenities.

Vision 2030: Building the future

At the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 lies a strategy to diversify the economy and strengthen social infrastructure through real estate.

The focus is on building vibrant, smart, and sustainable communities supported by green spaces, world-class amenities, and innovation-driven business hubs. As substantial investments flow into mixed-use projects, waterfront developments, and cultural districts, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the region.