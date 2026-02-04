Abler Group: Redefining AML/CFT compliance as a strategic advantage

Founded in Mauritius in 2017, Abler Group is a diversified compliance and governance partner operating across multiple jurisdictions. Under the leadership of CEO Shahannah Abdoolakhan, the group was built on a clear philosophy: compliance should enable business, not obstruct it.

“AML/CFT compliance was too often treated as a reactive obligation rather than a strategic function,” Shahannah explains. Abler set out to change that perception by embedding practical, commercially intelligent compliance frameworks into daily operations.

Today, Abler supports banks, financial institutions and corporates through AML audits, remediation projects, regulatory advisory services, training and technology-driven solutions. With a strong base in Mauritius and an expanding presence in the UAE and the DIFC, the firm works across complex cross-border regulatory environments.

As Shahannah notes, “Good compliance is an investment; poor compliance is an expense.” This belief continues to guide Abler’s growth, shaping an approach in which well-implemented AML/CFT compliance enables growth, builds trust and protects long-term value.