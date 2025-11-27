  • search in Khaleej Times
Aara Floral Luxury: A dream nurtured with love, family, and flowers

From intimate bouquets to customised floral arrangements for all occasions, Aara’s creations are known for their timeless design and thoughtful detail

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 12:49 PM

At Aara, beauty isn’t arranged — it’s felt.

Founded by Manisha Raney, Aara is a reflection of her lifelong connection to flowers—one that began quietly, grew steadily, and finally bloomed into a boutique that celebrates beauty in its most delicate form.

For Manisha, flowers have always been a source of emotion. With Aara, she channels these emotions into thoughtfully crafted arrangements that feel personal, warm, and deeply meaningful.

From intimate bouquets to customised floral arrangements for all occasions, Aara’s creations are known for their timeless design and thoughtful detail. Aara’s loyal clientele turn to it not just for flowers, but for the feeling each piece evokes — one of warmth, connection, and quiet luxury.

What makes Aara’s journey even more special is the nurturing force behind it — Manisha’s family. Their belief in her talent and their constant encouragement turned a heartfelt passion into a confident new venture. They stand as the quiet pillars behind Aara, inspiring her to dream bigger and create with purpose every day.

What started as a small passion project has blossomed into a brand recognised for its creativity and personal touch.